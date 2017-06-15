Transcript for Inside Marvel: 'Secret Empire' issue 4 and 'Brave New World'

Hello I am Walt Hickey and welcome to inside marveled EBC news digital number one stop for all that Marvel Comics coming out. Right now we're talking that secret empire huge event has been known on the marvel universe I am joined today. By ABC news is Michael Rothman has gone. Charles beaten from marvel a ticket. Harry and we've got a number of milk guess actually gotten it down she's a writer who covers all sorts of threatening comments at numbered from places. And we've got Paula lord he's the writer of the brave new world. It's been office so welcome everybody. I don't think Michael can get tickets and do what goes on this issue in this secret empires who what are we look if you force oh. Basically a quick summation of it and talk on grants that will but up. We finally get keys the cap an Iron Man showdown there are looking for with there there prospective allies. Back its interrupted by paying him slash old Tron who I think we're in a call in Tron from now on a couple of other plans. He once the most unique dinner party. Of all time which it does get unique. There's an emotional styles it happens and it ands we. The good guys getting a piece of the cosmic Q. Only to find out later on that things are equaled up because name or has brought another piece to cap. And may be united in evened up they might be behind because we guarantees that cat might have someone inside. So there's a lot of different things are on the stage but a lot of kind of come back too late talking about. Some of those sins of the events in the us this is a real reckoning for a lot of folks the dinner is not a comfortable one. It's a opportunities about Hank Payne whose fascinating and it Spencer really went into the main on this one. And of course we bring this character name Mohr who lose I believe if not the oldest one of the oldest characters into this so bank and does a favorite kind of talk about. What was going on a distant what was kind of being addressed among some of these characters. Again we had a lot of peace of recent conversation about like their roles in the different civil wars we had conversations about. I begin to grits and at and can't all of this it sure but what Republican here is that it got pretty deep. It really did. I think you won't really finds. A trio of characters in the army universe that more complicated emotional baggage then Hank Tony and steam. I think a lot of what makes them really great allies also really makes them great adversaries. And you have Tony these kind of fundamentals. Saying in you know in the world is to take what is internal to him and make external I'm and so historically speaking that's always been as ammo and many have. Steve who is literally the opposite of he takes the external and makes it internally as he wants to shoulder all of these burdens at any of Hank has kind of always got this like Tony Kolb out in the issue he's got this inferiority complex that is constantly undermining him. And so when you put them at the table like that's any kind of chance everything on its axis you have a Tony. Who is actually telling you that Steve who isn't really Stevie and I Hank who is really no longer Hank. It really it kind of tilts everything on its ear they're no longer in these roles that they are comfortable. I think that that's. Really bringing a lot to the surface. Yet as far as it's like and had had a dinner it's exiting yes exactly. Against a day. Of these. I said I when I was taking notes on this issue I the at Yale economics. At the wonder witnesses like. Literally. You know tee time a pattern. Yet Charles you seem to you have to connect you emphasize a look at that yes absolutely I mean what act I'm really interesting here was that we got to see these characters who. All have their own baggage and each of them we're trying to deal with it in ways that. And you know they don't want to save the world from their own perspective they're gonna save the world. But all of them were kind of wrong in a way right you know it it's it's just really cool I think I next on an amazing job exploring. This history that's deep history that makes marvel universe so the Lebanese. Top of the books this week again this comes up and in pre new world. But also in secret empire it's a huge steam this week that people are kind of address and it acts. We have the early and that we were talking earlier about the Captain America early see again he encounters. He begins a make some of his or at least France. And we kind of see whatever this. In the woods Captain America out of that eighth. You have a lot theories about this. I believe that later you know we don't have they don't have an hour and half I don't a the talk believe now anyway so we have a lot of different. What it means via a walk through its history this character and now he's at the point in his worries that it's no longer just punching out these now easily friends Stanley's. Joins us superior at an aids basically allowed it is this kind of walking through their past stories. Yeah at that they Hank Kim wants to me was incredibly fascinating because. He dates back you know 5060 years. In this universe and the story of him and his wife and and what happened then let's really give Williams having frank again he beat up as yet. And really really. Split the character. Differ there were a lot of things going on behind the scenes and for scenes but on in the comics and then beat up ten at. And that led to his complete fall race. Vs complete relegation off the vendors Oster and just let him a ton of issues that are kind of the article that forgotten who's wearing aprons with kiss the overlord at half. Does this is that to submission like eight. You know in the mix of vengeance and other people too and handcuffed and down the thinner. So make them go a little bits and again this that was a really really get poll that all these three guys are not actually being themselves what would mean that. I think really and especially in the eighth in the case of Hank paint a character who. Has always kind of drew Ream of being the guy he is now but at the very monkeys pot answered it. A version of that dream like he he's always wanted to be the guy who has all the cards he's wanted to be an hour. He's wanted to be the guy that everyone has to listen to. And now he literally is that but it's apt that sacrifices on humanity. Vincent Hughes. No longer Hank but he's finally getting the sort of respect you know an and heavy quotation marks. Dessert of respect their fears that he thinks he deserves. And and you have Tony who. I would say is probably one of Tony's greatest fears being stuck inside of his and Mike Anthony he's very external. And he's literally he's literally stuck inside that during this is an AI represented at apparently because he is currently in a coma. And I have steam who has traditionally had always been that guy. Who wants to kind of shoulder the burden of everyone in kind of you know always finally I work for everybody. And now he's you know he's realities battery written. And he is becoming an answer. Character who believes that he can make the fact her eyes. He doesn't have to find a solution that works for everybody if he finds insulation that works better. You know that majority even are correctly Iran in this scenario. Now the objective of why they're all here is to get each other because we keep and Michael how does that go. There's a lot arguing a lot of bring up the past and eventually the Alia Ilya Scotland's that's there yet as as. And John is about to pummel multiple people. Into submission. And basic Tenet what level of him you know with his back story out he actually messed up his life and certain way and that how if they can forgive him there's obviously a future for him. And he just hands over the piece of the cube at the end in a surprising twist. But that has a couple of words. Will you think so but there's kind of the little bit of lake. A fund digging between him and capped at the end shared. With the words he's like. Essentially says the cap easily if I wanted. Accusing the exact words if I wanted to be. So David. Essentially and was going to give the charts cat yeah and the notion of the deal was that. The object available to honest during the at the Latin for don't. The idea is that if if Hank gave the job of the Q Tony that furthers his own goal that it makes it easier for the year to burn so it's not the really it's kind of like. Nobody got situation again Novak tonight and Honecker the divide and conquer him but I also wonder he. You know for those who don't Nazis we've seen in alzheimer's with Hank which is fascinating story. He keeps claiming that he's in charge I really wonder how much of that that this or if that's actual season if it's not man realization. I wanna get through the end of this our enemy and start having a little bit of pre it will replace but. What happens next and a more comes out of the sea and surrenders. So it doesn't keep that he's been hold on him. Charles your story dresses this character months what's the motivation. I think again they mores Jiten just like Steve just like Hakan in just like Tony name or wants to save. The world but to him his worlds a lot smaller tis people. He doesn't really care about what's going on on the surface. Some matches as he cares about taking care of of the people and Atlantis. I think when it comes down to it. Steve has has made it clear as we saw earlier in and secret empire. That if name or doesn't play ball that Atlantis is gonna fall. And and I think that's what comes out to justice. Let's hit turbulence. He but I have I have many thoughts about this. If that's just just inside the storyline and name or who's not related have been like can be loved candidates are William Britt we've got a hold on to breed for this. I just as. And it may. Again we see it as character. And then we see the real with the revelation that there's a a mole or spot among terrorist group. This is this happen before on the Marbury is but again the idea like these these took switching teams and all that. The folks on Tony squad and who are the folks that that we should be keeping an eye on it you're like he'd given that your experience comics. Gosh. This is heart that I it's what I like to be. I went to be no idea when it comes to characters and I ain't I want to believe it. If they are betraying someone if someone is being you know I've kind of mall. They've got really good reason for it. And so in my immediate thought in my in my head I want to believe that it can't throw that it's quicksilver because we've seen him. Kind of in the past he's had you know the red skulls been in is had kind of betrayed his team when he was an uncanny this pentagon for hired a Fuller right. RA and so I kind of want to believe that it can use if he's being a mole he's kind of not doing it of his own list. But that's that's really optimistic yeah yeah. It's his sister's obviously. Terminals that same question what you got in this level and we think it's. Who should heed the Diana. You know it could it could be any among it. It's it's hard Brittany eat it coming. But can I know who. But I mean. It it could be anybody. That's not the thing that you're getting at citizens as it could be confused if there's anything that is targets have been who might become a daddy it at consumer and look at it could literally that. Her it's not the choir master promise of god and that you came to call next previous and it's so go on now. That we so Tony is an AI correct. Yeah and we've seen obviously the visions been hacked and other things like that now this to be the ultimate one he and molten like. Where does come from what it somehow captain under hacked into Tony's. 12100 students keep on thinking of these issues I want to go out. All look all you've written a fantastic. What what do these anthologies these are another companion pieces of brave new world looking Intel's notebook. Share our world aren't all the series where every issue will featured curtains or spoke under passes the world under our rule. And throughout that and we want that run local. Board. It it is going to continue throughout each issue. And is it all anymore I take it down Atlantis and its and is all in beaters are colleagues and in oral basically coming to hamper help. And also in the hopes that you will you know do what is undermining the right thing in the world and out some. And I do to organ or. They do the right thing is directing or. Its. You don't insult and trigger a much as any ruler Moammar. I asked in the context of the fact that you know. Atlantis is not doing great Marlee and her lately. Didn't mess around a lot even really an inherited reelect president and the Arctic. Treatment and on the East Coast and the reason they replace those. Destroyed rebels and makes adult outlooks. Immoral. Our only aren't big and so you know. How many more times can't read this or my people are just wiped off the map permanently in September 11 crisis situation in eastern hydrant is not. Destroy Atlanta wants more and that's is nimble or. Collaboration being the only way to survival and so I have some of these characters that you brought in because they're deep cuts them. They are. Oh having Dave allure these votes. Sure Hammond borrower to all of the earliest marvel characters. Going back to war to an ambush or. Beers do you think division imports now to think of Johnny storm fantastic or. Jim Hammond was originally human torch he was an android airplane hours. And his sidekick. Toro also had William Powers and now am in no longer has those but oral still does. No as we have some vomiting book you know he yes empowers in the ocean so these countries steam and. So this is a bit of very reunited like egg. Let's talk on the history mega you -- happened but is the first marvel comic a fight between the human towards him. In name owner. I'm up on that. About a than one of the very first issue senator Charles. It's all in one of her purse the and I know that and Newark bureau all it won't work tune super Indian meters which also led by. Captain America so these guys are I'll leave. When old jeans and moral universe but there were some of these first comrades. I think they butted heads relatively recently in in. My goodness. Its loss to is yeah the housing and yes yes it's on the invaders yet. And that's Charles with this book again these are always a great way to eke out. When it he added that you had demeaned them which is a roller coaster you are locked on their summit next in this. But a lot of the actual meat of what goes on these books goes on in neither the spinoff books in the case of books but. Some of the most characteristic ones are in the east and now it's what's not my kind of editing. I think of the fun thing to me is is being able to explore these different pockets of the of the marvel universe. With secret empire we have these these little arena has that have been set up we've gotten no a place out on the West Coast where the mutants have and then. We'll say gift did some land omniscient and and a bunch of the heroes are trapped in New York City under this dark force to mention. Or this this dome of dark force energy. We have people who are trapped out in in space beyond the what was supposed to be a defense shield from that artfully. And in so with this we get to explore what's going on with all these different characters and see how what Steve has engineered yet is really affecting these people. And and that's me is always the most interesting thing is how it is how does it affect. So there priest individual stories in this real quick what what what are the three stories that were seen refueled one resource we see in one. Our us Soria about giant man Ras month that I and then we have a story about. About. I think this is when pool as quickly act on available sorry there's lots of these and then and then we also have the first chapter of our invader story focusing on anymore. And and each of them kind of shows a little bit different. That this is a panel from label it's also collects and. Yes so it and it's a fun of them this one is just like what happens when Hyder takes over the you know then the news media he went schools in you know she's on a show like this talking about what's going on in the world. On and and it's it's really great. And and you know it's it's a fun take on on what's going on and then the other hand and story. Shows rises journey from Florida. Out west to kind that the kind of join up with the rest of the year resistance. Om and and it really shows what happens to a hero when you wake up and. And the world's different and Yury you know your idol is is no longer on your side. And and I loved working on that with. With Jeremy Whitley and you know what and we have so much into such a small story like layers motion and it was correct. Thank you and then obviously we've got invader story which I think that's up are really in you know it kind of digs deep it deeper into this. This story for anymore and what's going on for him and you know Paul's Paulson and yet all what's that mean Nimoy these days. I think the question on the first line issued statements Monday you know who I am and that's a question or asking the reader well you know you you've been you know you don't hear more about you know use. An incredibly complex character and you always do what you expect him to do and this case you know he's doing and third you know technically speaking. Not great. He's kind of Ollie and these are civil liberty use people body. Threatening the liberty it is people wouldn't in his own way. But I think the political world that's that's very common. Reaction to governments and Arab you know fascism and he certainly stands. Contagious and you knew were on the ballot or in Duluth would more or. It's interesting soon care and news I think you will agree. Fundamentally trying to do the right thing. You want about it in a way and it seems to us pretty terrible. All I at all and is not a big guy but he's also has been kind of rise and thousands were yeah Iraq. Yet always lock on the right and his future. Let's. Really doesn't care what people and I mean he cares about doing what he thinks he's right but it you don't agree with them they. That's fine I mean there are all well and yes actually actually saying he's well as a bill and these kind of saying. If you won't butyl and that's fine I don't care who went to do. Hello all and it. So meg egg and weakness it is ruled intersecting with this anymore kind of religious trade at delivering that. Where I was kind of keeping with this character what weakness in its own man. I say I have a kind of joke with that some of the people at work went name or. If you had a high school yearbooks superlative would be most likely to succeed slash most likely to stab in the back. And here. He's always going to be you know that guy who is gonna get the job done. No matter. It's like he doesn't like they're just blown up Plattsburgh Clinton play in I think I think you don't necessarily win name mark the whale even if you're like cap. You can't borrow it. For a little bit you borrow it from arbor along it's convenient for him. I'm I think that this issue is specifically in Italy brave new world going in to use her for. Really shows that. You know he don't necessarily ever get name or in your pocket says staff. Which is a concern especially you know he's heading up the Q pregnant by. I would not be surprised if another shoe drops on patents and a subsequent you know don't. Yeah exactly I. I don't anymore is being anyone's ally even like his oldest comrade but don't see him being ally for two. As long as it wasn't you know serving and then and then. That happened. It's a all the book is brave new world issue number two coming out soon. And actually that's clinical and look at it looks are doing that. In the first issue he imprison is old and leaders colleagues. Hammond and oral Soviet and a pick up our right gorilla off what them in general and trying to recreate and we do look deeper into just what you more. As cunanan and I think with each of these installments are trying gunshot fired under and Bassett. Atlanta in society and media and bloggers are continually to can be sorted so I think that if you don't want to know probably you know continue to enjoy it while you looked confused C. More facets of Atlanta in society learn more about awaited new wars won't work. Well Paula lord thank you so much for joining us it. It I think he's. So weird we have a number of fees coming up. We had previews for brave new world number two and previews for the next four commits it embarks solicit a look at those and then Charles -- and lost their feud Easter. Local pool. I knows that just generally speaking on the books so far as we queue up these. He's previous. What are we kind of looking forward to Michael O. Actually here again this is from Britain were up. Brave new world number two so our first story is an in this one is showing who'd all new patriot is going to be. And and I don't know if we put out there who it is yet yeah I heard and like immediately character's history in this is a fascinating character. That's so there's there's a new a new young guy who's I mean we Solomon and seek an empire number one. Who goes out to join. The folks out on act resistant space at the mount. Om and this is his story of how he becomes. Becomes a hero. Com and it's really awesome it's written by new guy two marble is names Ronnie Barnes he's actually done some TV stuff and a I mean he's full of fantastic fantastic story of of clintonian and Clint apartment were shipped. Over her over the matter rich on it's pretty awesome. And the next story and that's when is a Haider Bob story. It. It it's it's the spring break you know it's you know we wanted to sorted out you know what's it like win when you're winning you know how about never went so like what's the what's the story and a and and again it's it's really fantastic super funny so you definitely check them now. And then as hos and we've got we got story number three witches our story that continues the nickname wars. Experience and and what's going on with his in Bayer's buddy's mom things don't look good for them when we start off. On things don't look good for them when we end. Things or are rough for anymore has the story. Unfolds. Excellent play out right now. Now that Walt Disney company's the owner both ABC news and marvel so in the interest full disclosure we have the same corporate parent. I do know that we also have Morse could have hired previews coming up so. We have issues from me she's number five again this one. Buzz among. Some pretty yakking Elvis opened its paths but really gonna. Aram. Yet on the man hadn't seen this is different if any of this so. Well I'm. I mean that's north and it continues here. With with the guys on on the track I think we'd see out here in and its. Scania in Korea. Next story continues as as they go on the on the search for the I think you'd charts. Mom and and you know he's going to be up as some some malfeasance in the unique the mall. Act I can't I can't say. It's going to be if it's going to be a pretty. FiOS and reveal I think because. As we see with every marvel character on everyone's motivations our our deep and emotional. They have they have. Real reasons for doing what they do yet bomb that. That are. I mean the complicated you know. And what I can what I can say about them all is they do what they do. Because they care about about people around and that's when it comes I think they're all heroes. In the hearts. Except name more Huff. But now I mean he he can Islam he can want to say is people on the mall wants to save his people or her people. And a half. And and and and that's that's why me. That's why me align themselves with. All right now meg I know that. Britain well what are you looking forward to in these books again the bulls it is after the these this kind of trend triumvirate that we've seen. It's so interesting. That dinners and how how are they kind of mining. The history tomorrow the universe in the history of the easily some of fraud characters. Really high drama he kind of in the US. Well I think. I think that Tony and Steve specifically have kind of a cycle that they live and where. They you know they have their really low lows and really I high. And I think and it apt title started. Even before like everyone knows civil war Catholic but being near Tony and Steve story. But it's certain kind of before that it started at the dawn of the modern age of comics in the armor were his story was really like the first time. I had a big butted heads before belly the first like modern times that we've seen. Tony and see it kind of come to blows and in that can and that Leno situation. It was it was Tony kind of being a rebel and steam kind of mean I would like now you have to make a lot no matter what it. Any of civil war which that's completely opposite you know it was tightening like eBay and Obey the rules and Steve McMahon we're gonna do that. And now we're back to kind of square one we're back since Steve beam a guy who's who thinks that. It's only you know the rules are it and that they would have and Alan and Tony mean the guy's brain and that. I'm so I think that there is you know advocated. To. Stephen Tony's relationship. So hopefully you know we kind of see more fat. And mark and it but it does it really extreme case obviously. But I think about kind of cool. Well Madani that you so much for joining us that we respond to were these days. I have met CB aren't most of the time and then normally if I'm freelance and it routes and Matt Twitter at rustic island are at thank you very much. And that Madonna you have a less thought up. That's little we have talked about this all week drew instant some reading issue for. The this Arctic armor and on on Iron Man down is there a reason is there's something that will come later on and I know they made mention that during the be very awkward Finley dinner and but eventually he's kinda going back with classic armor. Bomb. I mean knicks knicks got a reason four pressure you answered every yet how tough it a very yeah. I think I think. Armed. I mean. One I think it's it's it's nice visual cue to separate him from from our from our from our our new young iron woman. But but but also you know it kind that helps helps. Knicks knicks got a reason for it's hard it's hard and not saying that that all the things that you know ahem. Charles Michael thank you so much for joining us today I'm Walter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.