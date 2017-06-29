Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Exclusive preview of what's coming in 'Secret Empire'

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: 'Secret Empire' issue 3 is a tale of 2 Captain Americas

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Captain America and Beast at odds in 'Secret Empire'

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: Everyone has an ulterior motive in 'Secret Empire'

Now Playing: Inside Marvel: 'Secret Empire: United' one-shot

Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a teaser for 'Jumanji' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Princess Diana's brother speaks out 20 years after her death

Now Playing: New action-packed 'Jumanji' trailer debuts

Now Playing: Shonda Rhimes opens up about how her weight loss brought on unwanted attention

Now Playing: 'A Bad Moms Christmas' trailer drops

Now Playing: Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast and Furious' franchise

Now Playing: Ex-NFL star claims bankruptcy nearly led him to murder

Now Playing: Celeb 101 with Logan Browning

Now Playing: 'Baby Driver' star Ansel Elgort on his love for music and what frustrates him

Now Playing: Ansel Elgort sings Frank Sinatra’s ‘Luck Be A Lady’

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Villains and Vikings

Now Playing: How to cook with fresh, healthy, seasonal summer ingredients

Now Playing: 'Time' asks Trump to remove phony covers

Now Playing: Tom Parker Bowles shares tips to perfecting English tea time