Transcript for Inside Marvel: Sneak peek of 'Secret Empire' issue 2

Yeah but now from again issue number two folks law if there what's going on here. Well. This here is the aftermath the ended if you want where. Happened hydra. Rained out some payback. City of Las Vegas. Las Vegas it was nice delegate hope you got your money out early because there's not a lot left. And you know consequently. Are rag tag group of underground heroes are more rag tag and or a beleaguered. Ever before. Meanwhile as we see in this scene we're gonna cut it to what's going on in Manhattan inside that dark forest dome as the characters that have been left there most notably. The guys who think of as the defenders these days the cajun alliances to Jessica Jones a daredevil and Doctor Strange. Have to kind of a DL a deal with protecting a city that's been cut off from the rest of the world. There's not a lot of of power it's dark they're crazy creatures prong around. They don't even know what's going on outside the dome. So is there a fight for survival it's very different from even the ones that the the other characters are facing in their own respective areas.

