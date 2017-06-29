Transcript for Inside Marvel: Thor is a god having a crisis of faith in 'Secret Empire'

Such an honest I want and glorious Johnson is a he's playing got a bit lately they are turned to extract our little bit what what what are your kind of by Bob where this relationship. Goes. I think one of the things that's cool about this it ties into where the other scenes where. You've got the war well Hogan's son basically kind of looking for guidance any talks would not much respect Steve Rogers and how much he. You know he knows that what they're doing is wrong but he doesn't fully sort of grasp the human political nature of what's happening there. And I think that ties into that scene really well acute heart while playing god that you know there is you know this asked guardian got bigger basically. Having a crisis of faith about the same kinds of issues that Steve Rogers doesn't seem to be too concerned about that he feels very competent released is. Projecting confidence you know to the enemy which is at the end of the day how he's viewing UT arm that there you know there's something to be contained or something to be controlled. Rather than an ally. Courts. The story thorn in the past couple years because and he was rendered on where the you've lost until Leone and it's just such a cool cons debated this thing over that can be used and controversial times it's had a it's been riveting. The days Aaron has covered a lot of that round but it is just the eight great series stories of the story but god who has had stresses me. And getting into that area we see the three avengers you're still remaining with cap we see visions but act. We see Matt's mom Wanda who has been. I believe. Occupied by the and that is that villages and killing her handlers at the Elliott he's not taken after a it is going very very badly for the people immediately asked for their safety and then of course the lord who. Seems he's in it for the right reasons interestingly enough and watched a lot of it's but he's he's an a for the right reasons. He wants to help and he's espoused from all that Islam is. On that looks like it's kind of race. Yeah I mean again I I come back to that without. Without Steve being who he really is. There's no hope for these people yet. It's it's funny it's you know we talk about this got having a crisis of faith and it's a crisis of faith in man. Someone who he's always look at the ads as pure and and righteous and and but he's asked me to do something terrible and houses that I'm not worthy to wield the power that can make a difference here. And he can't. It's amazing. And I really love that you know it's. It's a good story you know like is again the street there's always been like why should I care. Why should I care but these things people like (%expletive) like I am a these are just guys. And it's always a story of his friends are kind of gotten through that and now we seeing. Well one of his friends is the such a program of insolvent and the other one of his friends leading. Fascist organization across the United States and and where's he gonna live and play it's it's a really cool story that I've lived and it comes to a head next week we don't have pre panels this week. But we do have what we will be talking about the forthcoming issue which should be using from what we can hear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.