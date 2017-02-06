Transcript for Inside Marvel: 'Uprising's' one-shot is equal parts dark and fun

Other were on this chunk of the folks are kind of kept demanding the regime. While I'll talk about is the uprise book and again your present but gates a whole it's a one shot issue. It's all about essentially this group champions that is under the tutelage of let's. Sorry its idea of Romanov. And who is essentially you know figure and a fantastic way to assassinate captain there and so Derek wants you to that's you can you tell us again what did you envision for this book how does that play in with the broader story. I was I was. Brought in to be events. I pretty looked up three rate. Regarding. Your that we start. At any point. Lou. And it. It was immediately. Based wit the issue yet there's you. We are dealing with some pretty dark material here or full all the character with the Concord. Because essentially. It jumped him and on earth. Then next generation are. They use they aren't the or not and they haven't been beaten down by the world around this is essentially they're very birth. And a crossover. Arum so. You're hot. Out through some appropriate. Of prose that darkness from their point of view that she is. Is bright and breezy and Rick be on them. It's not pollute the earth am or were lost and and Natasha it is is pretty much opting and add them to do not a letter ends the the issue. Tom it's grow with us. So it visas isn't as oh isn't marvel at risk test characters. And a lot of seem to be coming down in different directions on how far they want to go out. Much they want infiltrate. And I just suggested the could kind of give us a few character sketches of some of the folks were in the champions and no again a lot of these are successor here is an economic data showed new Hulk. You've got Hadley did vision who's from that that that claimed visible from last year. You've got to hoping to characters that maybe not everybody super familiar with which is gonna get a rundown of our house you have miles Rouse who. Because that either a couldn't keep it quick rundown of who's actually. You know trying to assassinate. Get America child soldiers. But we. Now won't we hope models. From mild version requirement. It isn't. You we have aren't marked around the room. And re re. We are not yet dimmed. Who is that you lost. I don't know Bolton calmed to periods. The new helping America's own. A protege of its book. Term goal of Morgan and he's he's actually rather neat and. Yeah. He's. You to. And Aaron Ari Ari the wonderful thing about. Every arriving comic books is. You know in order to do. Did your research you how to read comments. So its humble and down. Oh well it just ever at a until. Some witnesses on them. You know this. The red around but not out of line and eat eat it then ripped. The younger trying to you know he's the year's yoga and he's done the sense of reverence that got them only be your own. I'm so he he picked the spirit and I'm I'm I'm that you can't McVeigh it's true. Home than you will. It. If I'm at it the truth oh on mountain. Of all bull optimists Ana. All on dirt that you lived alone. The conqueror I'll read the note the season on world we are the dot widow you don't really get much more critical. Then a culture. In. The rules and I've I I've loved this book. I thought the tape was was very unique and very different. Couple questions for you one. Are you big Elvis fan that's where I'm it is got got got hundreds of hours singing and then also. You seem to be a pretty big fan of that the thing auditions part that's a really instinct Kate and also the person in front of that from Hydro with that little twists that must that's. I was saying earlier if you're talking about him all I hope I hope and I Dolan and that he feels like a very flimsy character but I love Iowa State on hate and enough that stance. I way. At this audition I got their output rating. He was immensely popular me an idea you. Radium. Uncle David are. You like free you grade student at design of them however. You couldn't fit in the earth very memorable I mean it would be wonderful if require laughter became bowl reply. Those who were bit and didn't. It doesn't look at marvel at their environment yes ala. Would be you know be Yorkers extreme it would. Think there is when I was brought in I was given prearranged. It was suggested not. Milieu be they might be trying to. Am I get into a corner though not just opened up in a very you know very dark. Theories and practices and it feels that's the moon really. Am I read a book and topics. Two at today's world beaten the idea. Of doing Conley. A burden. On local burden of Americans almonds or. Or whatever you look so yes we. They knew pool at channeling his inner ovitz we out Aaron. And not via. At referencing. Her old I'm obscured Geithner. I read Bernard but. I'm I rooted beat you chew on our new teeth and the song I found it Ana. The birds know I thought I room on script well as we might have to fear. This song. I'm. Alison Blair's people at our very in the cages. I'm gonna hire a careful only because he delegates you don't mess with the dance maybe. Ciscos the Thong Thong and it's. I the battle loyalty here because again it's it's a fun agree it's a fun concept it's great that the concept of this is that they are breaking into we kind of skirted around isn't it. There is sneaking into I require. They are immersed themselves among the most. They are attempting to. Essentially immersed themselves in this are there rat each other out in order to maintain their position there. And the end goal of this is to infiltrate Esquire in the Arab man. Ideally retirement as last week obviously once you cut off the head of a hydrant a hiker dies nothing at obviously what happens but it it would if you profit for them. Two will take it LS so you have to be careful where you make the cut so what. So isn't this is actually a upper under the surface is pretty Carty of this project concept again Nixon offered its night. This is a real moment that we saw some of these characters during civil war we saw them kind of have to tell them morally gray area miles is under the assumption that he's gonna customers apple apps. Lot of heavy stuff going on here for these kids. Not only. Nickie averse leaving her pain of it yet it is just. You know it's unique talent duty you're you're. Anti youthful idealism and the yet. Eunice to thrust them into 002 weeks. You know it's this dark and it you really. Horses attitude examined air you at least. Half the poor. You know it that was the. The Odyssey. For me it was really sad and was a big take away from it was. There's a mole where my I think is that miles or someone else tries to free some of the children that they've infiltrated they have to yeah I have to read each other out. To had to leave one behind at Amadeus is is using some kind of attacked the United States and you'll stay behind the wanted to stay back. I think it's miles who wants to freeze what you're it has a freeze you should leave at how quickly they turned on them and how that must affect their psyche. To know and believe what they're doing is right but. It seems so fast the world has turned and followed cap through this this hide your true you know transformation. And that was the big essence for me of what was. I don't know just I guess I'm that we've seen in history in scene now and to see these kids really just bond. With the safaris organization is just so inching in and and parts of dialogue. Derrick Low rates on a Santa. They'll load. With the attitude that nick. And I am confident that it will be key. You're a beer crystal bowl. You know disappeared earth. Send Cheap Trick or about I'm not sure it is waging a so I'm in our modern Warren's. We hope child soldiers essentially. They champions beat growth occurred in Obama become the child soldier and yet they are strong enough to assert. Their own independence on her own values. What was more aren't some in the popular. Blondes. The world that you. Thought this out. Two bullets alone they hatred you all I am not. It's astonishing the moment but I've been impacted Germany. And that all right about did I read comics about this term. Old British colleagues. Out there Hitler youth on the loose it charms to. 200 there. Not into. A modern America on who should show with not really. How easy it is to suspend work because. Essentially auditors it's the long and it's it's giving these air and used it. Friendship. Order structure and I'm on the move would you you move that tree everything else so they. They are confronted with that Heros and we value and euros yen. Runner particularly. Give him at Johns and yet they they aren't the unbeaten in owns the their own fear of their own. A terror Lou Hoover. How long the world that's well and so yeah dot thought was I would the night though they're very important. Paying for meet soon to. Not that's like Clinton given this opportunity to. How the story in this world and this is what I wanted to there. So again they've really powerful stuff the book is seeker empire uprising it's and one shot high and having to do with champions. Daryn as one of the so much for joining us today it's been real pleasure. Well it merger review very much thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.