Transcript for James Corden, Mayim Bialik face backlash for Harvey Weinstein comments

So the fall out over the wooep scandal keeping growing. It's putting Hollywood in a bit of a catch 22. First celebs and late night hosts were slammed for being silent. Now they're not having much success talking about it either. Here's James corden this weekend. Take a look. It's so beautiful Harvey Weinstein have already asked to upgrade his hotel to give him a massage. It has been weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. It's weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. A lot of people including rose Mcgowan expressed their outrage over this. What do you do? You're in a catch 22. Last week everyone was saying the late night hosts didn't pension the Weinstein scandal. They were always making jokes about Roger ails and bill o'reil O'Reilly. Now you have "Snl" doing something and James corden doing something. Now it's in poor taste. It's too soon. Rose Mcgowan particularly singled out corden. I don't think it's appropriate to attack comedians. We're on the right side of things. The comedians are there to say the e-mail poor or has no clothes. We're important people. Do you think it was -- She only went after corden. She used not productive language. She called him a piglet. She made fun of his weight. He said to be clear sexual as saumt is not a laughing matter. I wanted to shame him, not his victims. There is a difference making a joke about the accuser and the pig in this situation Harvey Weinstein. You're making jokes about Harvey. I made jokes about O'Reilly and all these guys. You shoot up not down if you're a comic if you're a good comic. The joke about the night where he says night looks so good. It's a benign joke. The only human is Harvey Weinstein. I thought he taste fli walked the line. I have always say comedians make us laugh when we need to more than ever. I didn't laugh at it. I'm not a comedian. I worked with comedians in the past. I think whether or not you laugh at something makes a difference. I didn't find it funfunny. I didn't agree with what rose Mcgowan. I have did think "Snl" was funny. It's subjective. Humor is subjective what makes me laugh may not make you laugh or her laugh or her laugh. You never know. James put his toe in the water to try to start that part of it. You know, listen, you can't have it both ways. You can't say why aren't you doing it and when folks are doing it you say I don't like the way you did it. You have to make a decision. This is not going to stop. It's going to keep going. I notice people like rush L Limbaugh who thinks he's a comedian he is not a funny comedian. He jeks about the down trod even. He makes a joke about people in a bad position. I think satire is important especially political satire. I know when I watched it I didn't think it was funny. I kind of growned at it. I think there are comedians that are adept at social commentary, Jon Stewart being one of them. James corden is from England. I don't watch his -- I think he's hysterical. The carpool karaoke. He hits the marks more than misses it. Had it been Bill Maher or joy or whoopi would it have been taken in a different format. It depends who thought it was funny. You're always subject to who thinks you're funny. Ma limb bee lick wrote an op-ed claiming she dresses conservatively and doesn't flirt with me but said we can't be naive about the culture we live in. People are accusing her of victim blaming or is she just ignorant. I think it's ignorant. I do like what she writes. I don't think she meant to shame victims. This is the part of the narrative that's dangerous. Perpetuating it's about beauty or sexual intimacy. Or the way you dress. It has nothing to do with looks. Assault and predatory behavior make no discrimination. The only thing the victims have in common is a powerlessness in the situion. Exactly Sara. I've said it over and over again. I had to say it when I was dealing with these kinds of cases. Victims blame themselves. Maybe if I didn't wear that or go to the room or maybe this or that. I often said this is not about you. It's about him. He wanted to take power from you. This is about power and anger. You did nothing wrong. A lot of times people talk that way because they feel out of control. I was surprised of the tone deafness of her op-ed. She talked a lot about physical beauty. I'm paraphrasing. I'm just not a ten. I'm not that beautiful. I have the luxury of not being sexually assaulted. I decided my sexual self is best for private situations. I dress modestly. You guys don't know me that well. I like to go to Las Vegas and gamble. I like to dress the way I like to dress in Las Vegas. What does that mean? If I want to have bourbon and tie one off, that's an invitation for sexual assault. This is someone who doesn't remember that people are sexually assaulted fully clothed. Nuns have been. Children. Old ladies. It has nothing to do with that. I think because she lives a different kind of life that that's what for her everything is based on. She doesn't -- I don't think she -- I think it's ignorance. But that is shaming people like me. If you're flirting with a guy and going out and not dressing modestly I'm inviting -- I suspect if you're in a very religious type of environment -- Which she is I believe. People like us are asking for trouble because we party. To say let's not judge to religious folks sometimes is a hard thing to ask of them. I think she had good intentions but I think it came off ignorant. I had to read mayim's statement. God forbid I would blame a woman based on her behavior. Anyone who knows me knows that's not what it was about. It's a shame how vicious people are being. She didn't mean -- I don't know. She seemed so clear and sane. It's the way you dress. Again it may come from -- Donna Karen said something last week.

