Does Jared Kushner Appointment Present Conflict of Interest?

More
Donald Trump's son-in-law may serve as a senior adviser in the White House.
4:49 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Does Jared Kushner Appointment Present Conflict of Interest?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44682567,"title":" Does Jared Kushner Appointment Present Conflict of Interest?","duration":"4:49","description":"Donald Trump's son-in-law may serve as a senior adviser in the White House.","url":"/Entertainment/video/jared-kushner-appointment-conflict-interest-44682567","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.