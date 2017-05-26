-
Now Playing: Javier Bardem dishes on playing the villain in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie
-
Now Playing: Javier Bardem on the making of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'
-
Now Playing: Peter Travers' summer movie preview: What to see and what to skip
-
Now Playing: Elisabeth Moss on making 'The Handmaid's Tale'
-
Now Playing: Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers reacts to Roger Moore's death
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews on how being hungry helped him become a successful actor
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews does an epic rendition of 'A Thousand Miles'
-
Now Playing: Have we all been saying Billy Crudup's name wrong?
-
Now Playing: Jane Seymour on her new cougar role and her incredible career
-
Now Playing: Jane Seymour offers up a lively rendition of 'Your King and Country Want You'
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer: 'I'm the same kind of happy as when I was waiting tables'
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer singing Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' is the best thing you'll hear today
-
Now Playing: Watch Allison Janney's captivating renditions of 'I'll Know' and 'Almost Like Being in Love'
-
Now Playing: Allison Janney on her 'extraordinary' year: 'This is a test to my stamina'
-
Now Playing: Chris Pratt on gaining weight for future roles and being insecure as an actor
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan offers up a soulful rendition of 'The Mountains of Mourne'
-
Now Playing: Pierce Brosnan: 'Acting for me is my life force'
-
Now Playing: Hank Azaria on the inspiration for the voices of his 'Simpsons' characters
-
Now Playing: Hank Azaria sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' with a Chief Wiggum voice
-
Now Playing: 'Guerrilla' star Freida Pinto discusses black activism