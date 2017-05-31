Jeff Garlin creates and sings an impromptu song while visiting the ABC News studios

Garlin appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his role as Gene Handsome in the new Netflix murder mystery movie.
1:22 | 05/31/17

Comments
Transcript for Jeff Garlin creates and sings an impromptu song while visiting the ABC News studios
This show ends in song. All out our way out and talk to me a little something that in your head. That will tell that audience there basically knew Jeff gone. I don't know what you listen to. Oh. But there's must be something musical. I don't know was popping in my head. I like it provides one but I'm also the song common people by fault pulpit is popping in my hope and I want a little like common people. I'm going to be like common people. But in all sincerity and witnessing something do it I want since there either. Local theater. It's been such a delight to be with you yes I did my eyes sparkling water from the delicious. Yes there was fresh popcorn of a secret origin and nature. But I loved being here pleasure pull a joy and your smarts and it's delightful. And it's wonderful. To have you with you who. Buhner Travers. In this world we live and then.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

