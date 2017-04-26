Jeff Goldblum surprises fans, hands out sausages in Australia

More
The actor surprised fans with his appearance inside a food truck in Sydney, Australia.
0:39 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeff Goldblum surprises fans, hands out sausages in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47030034,"title":"Jeff Goldblum surprises fans, hands out sausages in Australia","duration":"0:39","description":"The actor surprised fans with his appearance inside a food truck in Sydney, Australia.","url":"/Entertainment/video/jeff-goldblum-surprises-fans-hands-sausages-australia-47030034","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.