Jennifer Garner officially files for divorce from Ben Affleck

A rep for Affleck described the relationship between the two as "very amicable."
3:00 | 04/14/17

Transcript for Jennifer Garner officially files for divorce from Ben Affleck
We're gonna start here Friday skinny you Blair delivered a break up in the is that we think we've heard this before but Ben and Jen are making it official. Affleck and garner divorcing. He had two years ago they announced that they were separating and since then they've been co parenting even living in the same house together and LA. They're frequently seen out with their three children Ben and Jen even voted together. Back in November will now they've filed for joint custody of those kids. According TMZ there's no pre nup. So they'll likely split their earnings 5050. Yeah apparently they're not even getting attorneys they're just gonna really represent each other and trying come up with some kind of financial settlement that's likely the remote epitome there of amicable life threatening us certainly yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

