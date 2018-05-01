Transcript for 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek takes leave of absence following surgery

Also has a new theme music there were to start of course though with Alex prevent the 77 year old jeopardy host offering a shopping helped update. Quebec revealing he had brain surgery three weeks ago to remove flood. Frog hops on his brain he says the clock for a complication after he fell in October and hit his head. He explained in a video. Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital I came home to start recovery the prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more jeopardy programs. Very very soon and I want to thank all of you for your concern. Whichever is broadcast schedule won't be seriously affected shows are taped months.

