Jeremy Piven 'unequivocally' denies 'appalling' groping allegations

Jeremy Piven has denied allegations that he groped reality star Ariane Bellamar on two separate occasions.
0:35 | 11/01/17

Transcript for Jeremy Piven 'unequivocally' denies 'appalling' groping allegations
Another Hollywood power players being accused of sexual assault this morning. Actor Jeremy Piven has been accused by suicide squad actress Ariane bell Amara groping her on the set of entourage. And at the Playboy Mansion several years ago hit and fired back in a statement saying he unequivocally denies the allegations. And more fallout for actor Kevin Spacey to new accusers have come forward including a Mexican actor who says Spacey tried to fondle him at a bar. And a filmmaker who claim Spacey groped him at another bar fourteen years ago. Production is bases net flicks drama house of cards has now been suspended indefinitely.

