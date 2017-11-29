Transcript for Jim Belushi talks family, new movie 'Wonder Wheel'

us laugh for a long time. But he has a standout dramatic performance in woody Allen's new film, "Wonder wheel." And he's supposed to be terrific in it. It's not surprising to me. Welcome back Jim belushi. Well. Hi whoopi. Thank you. We always. I don't get to see you Sr. Often. I saw you last year, you were in the middle of shooting, I think. Yes, yes, down in soho. Jim and I made a movie a long time ago. A couple. Oh, that's right. A couple of movies. You've made a lot of movies. You forget which one use made together. Was Thanksgiving good for you? Where were you? I was in Paris. I ate my way threw Paris. Bread, butter, coffee. Threw home, had a big Thanksgiving. I was in Oregon with my family. And I put on a lot of weight. Now I'm fasting. I have been fasting for four hours. Wow. A lot of discipline to it. You work hard. Weed a mare your strength. One. Two, we were asking a daddy question. Earlier, talking about how Kevin hart had a new baby. He hasn't changed a diaper. You have three children way out of diapers. Back in the day, were you a diaper dad? Answer this carefully. No, I loved it. I loved it. I loved giving them baths. I love my little girl Jamie's face when I pour the water to rinse the shampoo. I put them to bed. Thanksgiving and Christmas, I'm doing all of it any way. My wife is work something hard on the Christmas cards. So many people. But, I -- I give them as much as I can. Because, they -- really taught me, especially my daughter, Jamie, talk me what love is. Oh, my gosh. Right. And so -- you know, and she would come in our bedroom. Until she was, I don't know, 10 or 11. My wife is like, I don't think this is healthy. She's just going to be here for another week or two, I swear. Then one day, she was like, oh. Bath time is such a precious time. Isn't it great. That face? And how fun it used to be. You forget that taking a bath, you never wanted to get out. When they're kids, they never want to get out. It's warm. It's nice. They're getting love. I remember those days. Yes, we do. Well, not to switch gears, but you're here to promote your new movie, "Wonder wheel" getting a lot of buzz. Can you tell me about the movie? It takes place in 1950 in co coney island. Kate winslet is my wife. I love her. Yeah, she's cool. She's really great in this movie. I mean -- she plays my wife. Works in an oyster bar. I do the carousel at the coney island. And we -- well, I guess -- that shows us having a little fight. And you play a carousel operator. Correct? Yes. Did you have a jb like that growing up? I have shared lot of information with my wife. But honey, I was a carney for a little bit. I worked the -- you know those pewter -- the -- The you throw the -- You can't win. I got fired because I didn't set it up right. You have to set it up right for it never to all go down. Everyone won on your watch. I wasn't a carney for long. Since when do you know what happens inside the rackets. How could I not know? How can you be married to one of those guys and not know what's going on? I told you not to marry that rack racketeer. She found in grease ball exciting. He wasn't even good-looking. He was a punk. I need a drink! So get it. Calm down. Damn! Kate winslet is so -- you were great. She's brilliant also in this. One of the greatest actors of our time. There's never enough time with you, so you have to M co-back. Oh, I'd love to. I love being with you. Thanks for your support on the movie. It's really something. I'm being -- I'm kind of confused. Now. Why? Thank you. Thank you. Jim. To know more about the movie, go to our website. And find out when you can see him on tour with his improv show, "The board of comedy." Yes. Yes. Very good. "Wonder wheel" is in select

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.