Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump's attack on nation's 'sham' libel laws

Trump also unveiled one of the up big the items of his agenda for the New York. Something this is something every year Americans concerned about and that is shrinks inning libel laws to punish those who published unflattering books about you. Our parent libel laws are a sham. And a disgrace and do not represent. American values. Or American fairness so wanted to take a strong look at that. We want fairness. Can't say things that are false knowingly false. And then be able to them. So my house nobody quarters and you Baghdad. How old. Com live now that. Saying knowingly expose things all the money boards and you bring it got not only is that Trump's business plan in its entire. It's literally what they're going to write on his headstone he knowingly said false things while money imported his bacon. There are parakeets flying into mirrors to have more self awareness than Donald.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.