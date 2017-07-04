Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel's tearful remembrance of Don Rickles

Like Gwyneth about people no matter what Irish Jewish Italian legal Puerto Rican we'll pottery can. The legendary comedian Don Rickles and his unique but Scully unique brand of humor Rickles guide. Of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. He was ninety years old and really he's being remembered by his fans and friends and his fellow comedians this morning. Mel Brooks among them actually who says Rickles was the bravest funniest and sweetest guys. That ever. Perform lots of reaction from late night comedians overnight Jimmy Kimmel was overcome with emotion. As he paid tribute to his mentor. He gave me advice and good advice I'd be advised it would be be just. Here that was all the giving you advice it all is they keep my name alive. Which. Eads it told me to keep his name leverage exposed body because you know. I was like you're Don Rickles you keep my name alive. I really Rickles final tweet was to his wife Barbara. On March 11 it was their 52. Wedding anniversary the couple has two children. Chemicals would have turned 91 textbook.

