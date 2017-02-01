Joely Fisher Knew Debbie Reynolds 'Would Not Last' Without Carrie Fisher

Joely and Tricia Fisher speak to ABC News in an exclusive interview about the death of their beloved sister, Carrie.
1:03 | 01/02/17

Transcript for Joely Fisher Knew Debbie Reynolds 'Would Not Last' Without Carrie Fisher
She kept saying that she was she wanted more time. And then she told me that she prayed for more time for our mom arm earned herself. And I knew I knew. That. If Carrey wasn't going to survive this. That can't be wouldn't. You knew it you could feel he could feel it in in her. Tiny little beautiful body you can see it in her face. She would not last without fear on the part. When you wanna conjure up happy east memory you can Cary. It does look what moment is that from your. It's more like getting to have her one on one. And not share her dots when I that's what I think and that's what it means is being able to. Just be with her. In her. Home or wherever else and captured two mice Hubble.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

