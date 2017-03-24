Transcript for John Mayer reveals new song is about ex Katy Perry

Seven is getting up with John Mayer and can assist putting his journalistic skills and. To use is on the lotteries are John Mayer's past conquests all all his ex girlfriends Katie Pyrenees Taylor Taylor Swift Kim Kardashian and the Reno hadn't something she now something. Marie Jennifer Aniston making Kelly Jessica Simpson wrote to me tread Jennifer Love Hewitt Vanessa Carlton Taylor Swift. This section pails in comparison to your analyst Ken. Huffington how bad that this is let registry of that song about it hits a bracket list. But he's done it true viewed as sort of to one of the women on that list okay. Katy Perry. Still feel like your man is meant for her. Our heads let's hear why Katie at all is made public bus fare wars with the one who got away. Masses of ignition though and must. Casey Washburn. And I know that you probably news some some who didn't do that obviously can't. Because it's henin. A little creepy about a Caribbean before and it and let him think Connolly did. He said relationships. His relationship with Perry who has really been only one that he's had a for the past five or six years now as he's approaching his fortieth birthday Israelis are filled out that's. Is it added quote I'm right on time with my career but I'm running late for my life I support it and the average life of yet another.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.