Transcript for Journey, Yes, ELO, Pearl Jam Among 2017 Rock Hall Inductees

Late rapper too toxic or is in the rock and roll hall of Spain's new class of inductees are core and folk singer. Don't buy gifts are the only solo artist in this year's class they're joined by the bands Pearl Jam. Journey yes and the Electric Light Orchestra. Sheikh. Co-founder and Niles Rodgers will be given a special court haze that Disco Arab band. Failed to make it in following it it's a lot of domination at the ceremony will be held at Barclays center aimed at proclaimed. Next April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.