Transcript for Judge Denies Paula Patton's Request to Change Custody Agreement With Robin Thicke

A bitter custody battle is brewing between Robin thick and his ex wife Paula Patton their six year old son reportedly told school officials. His father's banks and ABC's Paul Farris has the story. This morning superstar Bruno and they. Reportedly under investigation for alleged physical abuse of a six year old son Julian. Days after think stunt reportedly told his school at his father's thanked him on multiple occasions. School officials reported the incident to the lake county department of children and and we services. Prompting the singer's ex wife actress Paula Patton to file an emergency order. Asking a judge to restrict contact between day and his son to monitor daytime visits only. Under California State Bob parents are about to spank their children. The law stipulates that as long as the spanking is down with an open hand. On the but ops and doesn't cause physical injury there is no violation of the law. In these documents obtained by ABC news patent claims her son is scared of thick. And a school official noted Julie and that his father frequently quote punches him so hard. But never where someone can see the 39 year old singer says in the documents on a very rare occasion and only as a last resort. I will use light spanking but it is consistent with the law. Open hand under but this is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage. The blurred line figures says in the document patent is retaliating because she was not invited to his father Allen picks funeral services last month. He says Paula often made negative comments to me about my father. As such she was not welcome at his funeral. However the actress posted this message on into Graham last month about Atlantic I loved and respected him so much. Despite patent concerns about the spanky is patent request to limit his joint custody was deny. The court is not going to Alter a custody arrangement. Because one parent chooses to use corporal punishment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.