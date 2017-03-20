Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut

More
Next month, viewers of ""Sesame Street" will be introduced to Julia, a Muppet with autism.
0:26 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut
I must say it with odd since that we'll soon be making her TV debut on Sesame Street her name Julia. A -- it with red hair and green eyes who will represent the full range of children on the spectrum. She's not new now for more than a year Julia has existed in print and digital. The meet Julia episode will be airing April 10. On PBS and HBO as she set to join big bird Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street game so go Julia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46253528,"title":"Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut","duration":"0:26","description":"Next month, viewers of \"\"Sesame Street\" will be introduced to Julia, a Muppet with autism.","url":"/Entertainment/video/julia-sesame-street-muppet-autism-make-tv-debut-46253528","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.