Transcript for Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut

I must say it with odd since that we'll soon be making her TV debut on Sesame Street her name Julia. A -- it with red hair and green eyes who will represent the full range of children on the spectrum. She's not new now for more than a year Julia has existed in print and digital. The meet Julia episode will be airing April 10. On PBS and HBO as she set to join big bird Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street game so go Julia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.