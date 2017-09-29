Transcript for Julianne Moore talks her Oscar-nominated role in 'Boogie Nights' in 1998 interview

Last time good and well it's really get our countdown of the Oscars this morning now we visit with best supporting actress nominee Julianne Moore it has been a spectacular a couple of months for her. After starring in last summer's blockbuster sequel to Jurassic Park she gave. That wonderful performance in boogie nights that winner and Academy Award nomination and then the biggest of all just last December she gave birth to her first child a boy named comment. Keylon whose name is that connect them well we actually pollen count with you with that that. You know namely those who went in the longer name minute. The LS driver can camp out looking to her suggested that it. I was very. Where do you anticipate when they were going to be announcing the Oscar nominations you might be breastfeeding Caleb that particular time that your we're going to be watching television is that how and ended up happening. I was actually sleep through it but you know he's little babies if you look at 51 Saturday there was picked him up with feeding him that you are switching to know but she did. Yes you know how do you feel that famous very exciting next very thrilling morning. That is a change your life substantially when you're nominated to people all of us and one of the woodwork and say oh I just knew you were gonna get it. Well I what surprised me was how many people who. It noted that you know on the distant and everyday life back than the market with the cancellation of the shoe source and say hey at them but you mean so it's really pervade our culture that percent real. Seven people haven't seen what unites you play a porn star in the movie a very unhappy. Character did that characters. Stick with you after the the filming around. You know they'll always due to a certain sense I I've found myself getting kind of successfully ward depressed that his anger felt it doesn't get any initiate I was kind of you know grateful letter she there's that it would but didn't take awhile. Did it surprise you that it took awhile. Wouldn't it it took a little bit of time but I went right and the lost world after that that was kind of great relief I was really switch gears quickly. Yeah now you have also worked in number in the fields well in the this film festivals around the country being involved in in the in the in the industry warm and having a role as a scriptwriter and and and knowing all the various facets of filmmaking does that make you a better actresses that make you. An actress who was little more impatient and management she's on. And I like it I like working in. It's great to have big Hollywood movie because it's sensitive grand scale this it's exciting it's fun when you were active and independent and as well so it's it's fun for me to go back and forth action. From whom does it does it change to think how you approach the bigger movies I mean if you have and swore his boys have been able to do when your careers over. How does that do you DA able LeapFrog her use various facets of your personality and Huntington flexible. Work. Now the next movie working on is that the Beagle Boesky and this is on the same team that brought us cargo that's Alison of this. It's a really really wonderful films very very funny Jeff Bridges is the stars and he's. Kind of this donor like answer this right this very eerie kind of laid back California. This mistaken for another man about ski and it's just a statement an effort as the kidnapping plot and lots and act John Menzies and are you finding it hard now to make movies and have a little boy home between me and I haven't gone back to work. Action oh really what he's just eleven cells so. Oh my goodness yes I really don't know so what Tammy you been up since this morning. Yeah. My goodness so are you in this Oscar addressing mode carrier yeah allowing men to sort of keep its distance at month's terror buying. Part about this whole thing actually ended so much pressure what you can Wear and he's listening to us to keep them remember. Who and it matter what they wore bright says Estes Terry apart hurried and it's it's hard to decide. Now. Well good luck in its going to be fun night it was important yet and lounge of the you'd be there. No it and if he had the speech he had. All right OK I don't put any pressure. To do it thanks very much thanks for coming in buying deadline and we'll have more and a series. Coming up by the big about by the way or look boasting about Spina get this straight. Opens on Friday march this 60 make sure there will be right back.

