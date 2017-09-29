-
Now Playing: Julianne Moore talks her Oscar-nominated role in 'Boogie Nights' in 1998 interview
-
Now Playing: Stars of 'Til Death Do Us Part' discuss the psychological thriller
-
Now Playing: 'Bobbi Kristina' stars discuss their roles in the upcoming biopic
-
Now Playing: 'Stronger' star Jake Gyllenhaal on playing a Boston bombing victim
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry entertains little girl at Invictus Games
-
Now Playing: Ethan Hawke partners with YMCA's For a Better Us campaign
-
Now Playing: Hugh Hefner has died at 91
-
Now Playing: 'One on One' with Hugh Hefner in 1983
-
Now Playing: Inside Hugh Hefner's relationship with his daughter
-
Now Playing: Office throws 'Game of Thrones'-themed wedding shower for co-worker
-
Now Playing: Fans leave flowers in honor of Hugh Hefner
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer
-
Now Playing: Aug. 6, 2001: Julie Andrews reflects on singing as a child and how her voice has changed
-
Now Playing: Justin Theroux + Slick Rick's 'Children's Story' = pure magic
-
Now Playing: 'Ninjago' star Justin Theroux on why he likes playing bad guys
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico's governor on crisis after Hurricane Maria
-
Now Playing: Where are they now? 'Weird Science' star returns to acting on 'The Goldbergs'
-
Now Playing: Gospel singer Tina Campbell on supporting Trump
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated gospel artist Marvin Sapp talks new album and working with R. Kelly
-
Now Playing: Jan. 1, 1998: Kate Winslet talks about filming 'Titanic'