Transcript for July 22, 1987: Gene Hackman reflects on his past roles

All of the roles Gene Hackman takes. Our stretches. Richie. But now the two done so many roles I wonder what's the stretch for you today. I think the stretch for me will be in the next few years is to try to find. Areas that are more sophisticated. That I I have played so many blue collar guys. And that and seem to fall in that so easily that. Now I feel like should try to expand and and and two. Men who are more educated more more. Area died more more. Dressed better and that's that kind of thing would be interest infamy of this its more classical. So many people say a view if ever there was an actor who could really direct. Its Gene Hackman. When will you direct a movie. Blood fallout about it I've had 23 projects under option. That I wanted to and to produce and direct. For what reasons I've always been go I. I'm very attracted to dark material. And most audiences don't wanna see that anymore they just non interest in and really. Heavy drama. As Lex are there times that you just. Put him a little something that's very spontaneous and the director says I keep it and. Yeah he does many in this last when there was a new director and we have a great deal fun we we really did bring a lot of life to it that I thought that if and if it works on screen no one never knows but. We would hope that. That this kind of new and exciting.

