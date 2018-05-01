-
Now Playing: Khloe Kardashian reveals which sister gives the worst pregnancy advice
-
Now Playing: Sept. 30, 1980: David Bowie on his unique creativity
-
Now Playing: 'Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story' airs Thursday at 9p/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: July 23, 1985: Kenny Loggins talks about how his childhood influenced his music
-
Now Playing: Feb. 10, 2004: Diane Keaton addresses her fashion choices
-
Now Playing: July 31, 2003: Robert Duvall on what he would tell his younger self
-
Now Playing: HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child
-
Now Playing: Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross sings Billie Holiday's 'You Go to My Head'
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross on important life lessons
-
Now Playing: A grandmother's hilarious reaction to Google Home
-
Now Playing: Jan. 8, 2001: Britney Spears on 'Oops I Did It Again'
-
Now Playing: Jan. 7, 2000: Britney Spears on '...Baby One More Time'
-
Now Playing: 'House of Cards' production to resume without Kevin Spacey
-
Now Playing: Billy Bush fires back at Trump for questioning authenticity of 'Access Hollywood' tape
-
Now Playing: Met Opera suspends famed conductor over sex abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Jim Nabors, star of 'Gomer Pyle,' dies at 87
-
Now Playing: Kimmel to Roy Moore: If 'you're challenging me to a fight ... I accept'
-
Now Playing: Denzel Washington sings 'Make Someone Happy'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about son's health