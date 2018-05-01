July 23, 1985: Kenny Loggins talks about how his childhood influenced his music

More
Loggins said that he uses his music to help him deal with the issues he faced in a seemingly picture-perfect family.
3:00 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for July 23, 1985: Kenny Loggins talks about how his childhood influenced his music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52170616,"title":"July 23, 1985: Kenny Loggins talks about how his childhood influenced his music","duration":"3:00","description":"Loggins said that he uses his music to help him deal with the issues he faced in a seemingly picture-perfect family.","url":"/Entertainment/video/july-23-1985-kenny-loggins-talks-childhood-influenced-52170616","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.