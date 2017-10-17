Transcript for June 8, 1993: Jeff Goldblum on what it was like to film 'Jurassic Park'

Jeff Goldblum plays Ian Malcolm an eccentric math sciences who warns against fully with mother nature he joins us this morning nice to see you again he an exciting movie this is now. You're not you know foreign to special effects and we know you did the flying but was it as scary. Way to somewhere that sometimes as scary as it seems that there on the screen. We're home yeah it was amazing you know there they have the guys who did these dinosaurs were incredible. And so we'd come up pop and the first time I ever saw was in Hawaii and so one of these. Things that they use which for all the world looks like. Feinstein's. I going to Whalen did but it's kind of they have like fifteen guys forced out in a bunker someplace in his innocence anyone working breathing when I went through one of consulates in. But it might better they are real looking like that it's easier for you to let us subtitles of that what you did not have the dinosaurs there. No right where some scenes in which they put those where they put that computer art I've been made up new technology missile with computer they put. These dinosaurs in later but we're just acting to nothing no. Like just I'm told us stick with the picture at a diner and by the staff for. And substance they haven't done a big stick a little dinosaur face and we're very different from hanging offense scared yeah does have to place. That's in Afghanistan and still work story this is a very first time this has that you work with him very first. He's fantastic you know as you can imagine he's masterful. And don't. Is drew as the driving force making the movie and knows exactly what he wants is very prepared but I guess because of all. He's on the set kind of pressure free. And place full and inventive and you can see him. Making things up any shows he's very open means that I talked about his career track but here's how I'd do it here step last I mean these drawings that are necessities like. Question is no let's do this and with the acting too he's very helpful with me and was like Uma like we are doing. Trying to us in this. Got to make it so much as such a nice experience. This character telling about what Ian Malcolm migrants coming about what you like that. And uninteresting character complex and them I'm the voice of wisdom and reason and insight and conscience. In this movie and I have a passionate. Com idea that I got to get off my chest about the scruples. In science and respect for nature and these young. The way that science and power of technology can be used. Without morality well hero of our times you thank you yeah I liked I liked that part returned very much from also. General playful flirt tenant and that's funny lines as. Not only playful these going to be played. With in the form of games I've got here's a little Jeff Goldblum. That you're gonna be like marched around a little court. And is this cooler what you're going to be on a training carted to everything that you would be on an. Like a base. While player penetrating. Guards and that's the first time an unseen. And I had OK I did not only got let me in at birth a lot on C. Cool action that is opening and once this is like forgotten that the little game we tell them to send you this step at this time. After any.

