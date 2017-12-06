Transcript for Jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins deliberations

Manic closing arguments in court today in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial the defense resting its case after just six minutes. And for the first time today Cosby's wife making an appearance in court. As a stark faces the possibility of spending the rest of those light behind bars anchor David Navarro is here with more today's developments David. I Sade jurors could begin deliberations tomorrow seven men five women will determine the fate. Of the man once called Americans dead after both sides wrapped up their paces. For the first time in the trial bill Cosby's wife of 53 years accompanied the comedian into court. Camille Cosby sat with little expression. Her head held high she listened as the defense called one witness questioning him for just six minutes. And then at the defense delivered a two hour closing argument. Cosby's lawyer insisted that his client had a relationship. With Andrea Conn strands. Claiming their 2004 sexual encounter was consensual. He said Cosby had been unfaithful to his wife. But that he did not commit a crime telling the jurors quote. Why are we running from the truth of this case this relationship. Why I don't understand it. Cosby's lawyer also walked jurors through what he called many inconsistencies. In cons strand story including a timeline but went sheet cut off contact with Cosby he told the jury quote. It's not a bit it's not a mistake it is a stone cold lie. Last week conscript testified that Crosby gave her three blue pills and then sexually assaulted her as she lay paralyzed in half conscience. He told the jury quote in my head I was trying to get my hands to move my legs to move but I was frozen. Knows mental messages didn't get there and I was Berry lip so I was not able to fight him. Cosby himself declined to take the stand. He would have been made. It's a little tiny pieces he would have been cross examined in such a way I don't think survived breast exam. Mr. Kot is very confident his company and his legal team. Op Ryan make a lot of old he was like a surgeon today. He put them back out via. A place what you can't get that through. In his closing argument late this afternoon the prosecutor told jurors their quote. Fancy lawyering can't say Bill Cosby from his own admissions about groping Andrea Conn stress again the jury could get the case in the morning.

