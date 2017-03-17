Transcript for Jussie Smollett explains politically-charged music video 'F.U.W.'

Why are. Returns next weekend one of its hottest stars is making waves of newstalk authorities searing they political musical that it video. He just released that takes aim at everything from trop to racial injustice we can't say the name of the song especially on the sentiment. It's just a little below. But it's another phrase for screwed up world I can't. Take a look. While we vacuum them. And mrs. Ames didn't do drinking and. Motives also known as. And yet he has. Bad. It was a whole thing just. You know. And we're now. No. Yeah. I. You know popularity. And worry honey I think deal now okay really did ninety now. That is out of this morning. Hey go to new -- I was allowed to -- like you that it's at this outweigh. Jessie we just so a year and new song and you music video. That you wrote and directed at your reference issues like cop standing rock. And they fled water crisis did you transgender bathroom. Debate that so many things wrong. Right now its aims how did you manage to fit them all in one city. Armed I just feel like you know we as it as a nation innocence that's what I'm really has a world we tend to have this this. This thing that we do where we only stand up for the things that we feel directly affect us and I think that. You know I may not be a woman on May not be transgender I may not be living in Flint, Michigan or. The protesting a standing rock but I am the human being and I am part of this world and it's my opportunity. Reporter have a Muslim woman and it was important to have. You know you know a little Jewish boy to show that it for the fact that we just continuously this. The six cycle that that this how history continues to repeat itself wouldn't. In any it is specifically reference the president trop. At one point we see wheelchair you can see right here are running over and breaking and Trout mask so what was a significant. Of that particular part video. I know you need it. Yeah. Catatonic not okay good. OK and candidate of your time that's not good I don't I want to. You. You know what I know it was it was just it was really a this is not so much 88 hate letter to our current administration but more so a love letter and a call to action to us that actually believe the same thing that we're turning into. We can easily be the turn into a fascist dictatorship with the way that we're going and I'd I just think for. You know for the especially lead that this sick joke. That 45 day during his campaign to the the journalists who was. It was empowering to my friend Tim was genuinely is my friend made the man in the wheelchair you're referring to do it I'm Ricky when he rolled over the Matt yes when he made fun of of this and other than just a. Yeah I guess quickly unless they if you intimate violence against the president regardless of who it is that can overshadow your message to feeling that might not because I also think that what we have to do it first of all this is this is. This is for the oppressed. You know what I'm saying this isn't for him and thank you know show. I know what ended the day if if if all of the images and all of the the the whole entirety of the video that I directed I'm very proud. If that is all that you get from it than my friend your miss. Yet 080 what we're taking it literally. Art just this week snoop dog's barks his own controversy. With his music video that showed it pretending to shoot at Donald Trump clout lookalike with a bang bang gone. And trump actually tweeted that if he had done that to O Bob boss Snoop Dogg it would have meant jail time do you think of it. Snoop went too far do you think you went too far with the mass. You can clap whoever clapped up there but what I will say is what's amazing to me is that yes so much time to tweet about these things. How could if not for that he has so much time to tweet about these things yet. The first thing I thought of was all of the images of the white folks that had pictures above Obama during the Obama administration. Here 45 when he wasn't the president step up when Twitter and say those people should be put in prison so I'm sorry Michael rent a country do not get to say that now. On top of that I just wanna say I truly respect. The office of the presidency of the United States I don't respect man that is in the office of the president. We've got to stand up and resist. And that is what we can do you know I don't sell out. It was very good to have the beginning and very nice to him even though it called him a birthday can't and then he's still turn dark present Obama cause saying that he wiretapped. I mean he's he's just despicable that behavior towards the shuttle. Story and then you are being you can you know they as I read something today would they said the US formally apologized to England but when you gonna apologize President Obama. How about that that's not quite half. I always have I've always lead with love I will always lead with you know what I'm saying so I will only step up and stand up against someone that leads with hate that's all. Which your video tough a lot of pot luck yeah that's one of the that universal themes about the getting to empire not to think he act huge and drinking Indian and I and next week. And we can't wait could last episode you were battling a drug addiction and you brought a sneak peak first can you set it up a little of I don't deal calls crazies out his. In rehab and she and it. The family comes to visit if I all. So are panel it could eat after. Jamal seeing his Banco. His father is what. Her love life. Who did you. Brian. Strong Britain for the world. I'm glad you're cover from those addicted drove his number got to move. Looks as if you want me can you would be easy if of hand me. That's rich. Contribution. It. I just thought episode. Yesterday. Hosted this little event here and Ed and it's. It's wonderful. Well it's great to have you in an and you are very afraid because a lot of actors would not be doing what you're doing so that they don't interfere with their brand and major out there. And he's watching yeah. Highest next Wednesday night check your local listing.

