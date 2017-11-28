Transcript for Kelly Clarkson on standing up to exploitative men, Hillary Clinton's shout-out and more

I noticed that you watch a little bit of hell from people now -- I catch hell all the time. Tweeting about all kinds of stuff. But you always tweeted about everything. Why are people suddenly saying, you know, hey, why are you doing this? Why are they criticizing? You know what I find the most interesting is I think there's such opportunity, like, in social media, like there's such an opportunity within it to have discussions. And you know, I'm an American citizen so I have four children, I have to explain to at love things daily. Right. With the news. So, you know, it's like one of those things that I feel like -- and that's why I always try and respond as a positive human would. I always try to be like, look, it's cool we don't agree but at the end of the day you're not going to get anywhere just being hateful, like, you know, so just like -- just say what you -- say how you feel, I'll say how I feel and we can find common ground, I'm sure of it. The operative word is I am an American citizen. I know, it's so silly, right, when they say the whole celebrity thing like you shouldn't. Literally when I voted this year I had a woman in line with me and we were going in the line talking about kids and stuff and right before we went into vote you're not allowed to talk, you know. She asked me, she goes, so what is your take on like celebrities having an opinion about anything? She said that? I was like, wow we had so much in common for like two hours. And I like, what is this I was like, well, I feel like I'm a human and an American citizen so I should, right? You know, Hillary Clinton gave you a shoutout in her book. Her book. I was like, okay. This is what she wrote. She said that which does not kill us makes us stronger which is Friedrich nichy so she quoted Friedrich nichy and Kelly Clarkson. I thought it was cool because you know all the flack, regardless if you like her or whatever. There's a lot of pressure when you're in the public eye, you're in politics, whatever it is. I thought it was light hearted to start a book off like that, some famous philosopher and also Kelly Clarkson. It shows a little humor and I thought it was cool. You have been in the public eye since you were 19. Yep. We talk a lot about Harvey Weinstein and a lot of women that have been coming forward now and standing up to these men. You've been standing up to strong men in your career. Yes. Since you were 19. What advice do you have to young girls that may be struggling? You know what, I mean, I'm just going to keep it real. I say open discussion. I say, okay, if you feel comfortable saying that, I'm going to feel comfortable saying what you said. That's why a lot of people behind closed doors, I don't think people ever thought that I was going to say anything and they felt they were going to get away with it. I've never been in a situation like the Weinstein thing but I just mean in a sexist way or belittling way because I'm young. I'll call it out. If someone asks me a question I'm not going to lie for you. I think that's the best thing to do, not like you're attacking someone but telling your honest story. I think we have to respect that and validate that, like whatever that is for each individual. And tell your own truth when you're just starting out. You have to -- you have to tell your truth. You have to be honest, or you're not going to -- I have a lot of friends that unfortunately had horrific things happen in their childhood and it damaged them for quite a long time because they felt like they couldn't say anything. I don't think people realize the weight and the gravity that that takes on a person and how to handle it. So you have to be honest about it for you to heal, you know, so. I like that. 100%. You have your new 8th stadium album coming out called "Meaning of life." Amazing. If I don't thank you for the women of the world, every bad break-up I've ever gone to, only your music on repeat. Tell me about this new album and this new chapter in your life. The last time I was here I was telling you it's going to be more soulful. It's definitely a more soulful pop vibe but I think it's what people thought was going to happen when I was on idol. All I did was sing that old school soulful pop and I wanted to make a record that was a 2017 version of that. I wanted something contemporary that had that vibe because those are the singers that made me want to be a singer. I felt like I waited long enough to make the album, be able to make it. I'm super proud of it and I'm so glad that everyone's digging it. There's nothing worse than you loving something so much and everybody to be like -- Kelly, you have two young kids, 3-year-old river who we're going to talk about in a minute but also 1-year-old remi. And we have a 10 and 16-year-old as well. As well. And we were talking about -- I'm pregnant right now. I'm so sorry. I know. I'm having like PTSD right now. I love that you've been so honest about it because I talk often about how we recognize it's a blessing and a gift. It's not that. It's just that it's really -- it's not k0comfortable. It's a pain in the butt. And everyone's different. Everyone's bodies are different. My mom was great through four kids. My sister handled pregnancies great. She always said if you ever want to have another kid -- we have four so we're solid. We're a band. But I would never ever do it again. I honestly blamed myself the second time because I was like, you knew, you knew. You forget though. You forget when you're pregnant. And I love them. I don't want that to come off wrong because I know a lot of people have troubles having children. I'm not ungrateful for it but my body does not being pregnant. I'm not meant to be pregnant. I understand. It's not easy. It's horrible. And after you have the baby you forget about everything that happened during the pregnancy. I didn't forget. It was -- what happened was people said there's no way it can be like that again. And they were all wrong. Now, you've written a new children's book called "River rose and the magical Christmas". Yes. This is when your little girl comes into the story. This is the second fwook in your series about your daughter. What does she think about having a series about her because I heard she's quite a little handful. She is such a handful. She's great. She's like a little unicorn, she's awesome but then it's just like -- if you have kids they're so sweet and then you're like -- they're just like -- you're like -- and then it's like they get so manipulative at three, it's so scary. The foreshadowing is disheartening. Yeah, I'm just really scared about it but she is really great and she's fun and she's really smart. She's a star. I'm scared, whoopi. You should be. She literally saw her book somewhere. We were in Canada and she saw somebody with it, they wanted me to sign it and she was like, why do you have my book? She thought it was just hers, like there were no more. You know, you know. Look, you know you can come back here any time. We love you, Kelly. I'd love to. Thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Members of our audience, first of all, you're going home with the new album.

