Now Playing: Kenny G serenades airline passengers for charity

Now Playing: Jessica Seinfeld dishes on 'Food Swings'

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner talks about 'The Secrets of My Life'

Now Playing: Kobe Bryant discusses 'Dear Basketball' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' on Broadway

Now Playing: Remembering the 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran

Now Playing: Erin Moran of 'Happy Days' dead at 56

Now Playing: William, Kate and Harry carry message on mental health to London Marathon

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner opens up about her relationship with her kids

Now Playing: Actor Chris Pratt receives a star on Hollywood's 'Walk of Fame'

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner reflects on transitioning to a woman: Part 1

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner on deciding not to live a lie, what she learned: Part 2

Now Playing: Parents, school administrators talk with Caitlyn Jenner about transgender issues: Part 3

Now Playing: Transgender - Born this way?: Part 4

Now Playing: How Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with her kids has changed: Part 5

Now Playing: What Caitlyn Jenner hopes for in the future: Part 6

Now Playing: Couple gets creative with super hero-themed pregnancy announcement

Now Playing: Tribeca Film Festival co-founder on new Clive Davis documentary

Now Playing: Clive Davis documentary director on how the film came together