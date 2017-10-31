Transcript for Kevin Spacey will not receive international Emmy amid allegation of sexual misconduct

Now to that growing backlash for Kevin Spacey amid that sexual misconduct accusation the actor of Lawson award and Netflix announced. The end of house of cards Eyewitness News reporter sandy Kenyon has more. Kevin Spacey in a drama of his own. House of collides star under fire following allegations of sexual misconduct. And this chain. Chooses to do a breed. Media. Netflix in the studio by high. And they hit political drama saying both are deeply troubled by the accusations against the actor the show announced Monday this season currently being filmed will be its last Netflix says the end of house of cards is not related to Sunday's act cute date. But Spacey is already experiencing fallout in Hollywood the international academy announcing overnight it will no longer honor Spacey with the founders and meet at an upcoming awards Xia. It remains to be seen what damage this will duty Kevin species career. When he's kind of sexual harassment accusations come up typically there is quite a backlash and Kevin Spacey is no exception. The two time Academy Award winning actor has a number of projects do in the coming months including Ridley Scott's all the money in the world. The Saudi production still reportedly set to release in December. In the heart of awards season. Space is also under fire for his reaction to actor Anthony wraps allegations that when he was just fourteen. One year before he starred in adventures in babysitting. Where you golly they seem made sexual advances toward him after a party when they were both on Broadway. Spacey was 26. Spacey apologizing on Twitter saying he was beyond horrified to hear wraps story but also using the same apology to open up about his sexual orientation writing in my life by have had relationships with both men and women I choose now to live as a gay man. That statement drawing fire many saying addressing his sexuality was a tactic he was using to distance himself from the allegations of abuse of a minor. Glad president setting this tweet writing coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. Sandy Kenyon channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.