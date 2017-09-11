Transcript for Kevin Spacey being replaced by Christopher Plummer in upcoming film

To Kevin Spacey analysts say this. Shame on you for what you did to my son. That's Heather Unruh a former news anchor in Boston. Just as reunited Spacey has been removed from his upcoming movie. Un route accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting her eighteen year old son at a bar she claims her son was star struck during his chance encounter with Spacey. In unruh says there was no consent for what happened. She says there was a witness who she hopes will come forward. Kevin Spacey pot and drink after drink after three. And when my son was drunk. Facing natives there and sexually assaulted. You want to make it clear. This was a criminal act. She says her son was a street eighteen year old boy at the time. No comment from Spacey about her allegations overnight Sony Pictures confirmed Spacey is being removed from a movie scheduled to be released next month. The studio says his scenes in the film called all in them all the money in the world. Are being re shot. Penn actor Christopher Plummer will take species pace.

