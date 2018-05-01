Transcript for Khloe Kardashian reveals which sister gives the worst pregnancy advice

Regulations on the baby here are you called first when you find out you're pregnant right Seacrest. I hit my second Placer health first what it was Tristan because he kept saying. You're pregnant announcement. Be quiet and not practice oh kept just I was not just not feeling well. And then he had to leave the country and it took a pregnancy test. It was a home I was like. Screaming at its home weird and we'll get a pregnancy test people on Amazon and order one because I. I would imagine people are following you everywhere so if you were in the drugs were getting a pregnancy test we would all know something is going on I had my trusty assistant until it. Spell it was a lapse of my assistant Tristan and I were the only ones that knew I act. A few weeks until it was able to tell my family. All really needed till Eddie millimeters it's okay that he was out of the country wanted to tell everyone together it's actually all caught on keeping up with ten expended about as everyone. They get to see all the stuff those going through without them knowing. You're saying there were cameras present in your personal life to capture that. I picked it. Hurry its hotly that item. You know I know you did a for the chartered by the this kinda great to have that. And because you do want alike Tina almost people set up their phone and tape tape WS like a full crew so the crew knew you were pregnant too they'd head or your sister knew yes but that I now own the krill since 2007 we've had pretty much essentially the same crew. And they've been involved in so much of the bass and they want to that's and they keep. Quiet so your family now are you getting all kinds of advice from your sisters and a mom and all that stuff he had a lot of that is now on want it I'm. By global gives the worst and most slash most annoying advice. I don't know if that's the works to but Courtney gives a lot of advice and I I think it's so sleep by it. I don't want to do some of that stuff and it's like I admire you have to be like you can never have a plastic toy ever let god fragment. So why is like the locks it. I just like let me experience things that either her way or no wasteland trying to. It's not what you say it's how you say I'm trying that work as we've been fighting a lot lately while never shy why is she gets plastic in general. The thing doesn't want to keep touching class action angry at any bank auction got pissed and I wanted to put a TV. In the nursery and I haven't even decorate the nursery at the only thing I want it was a TV so parts right and the worst persons and for ever wanted to TV you guys are on TVS. When your breast feeding yeah that's right to have now must have a television and when your breast feeding. She doesn't have a television she's crazy what would she do just sit there are hysterical wall thinks she is like better than I because she doesn't watch as much TV but I lake. The TV notch. Yes in the well you're gonna need to keep busy now do you know where you will have the baby. In Cleveland it's okay in Cleveland GAAP take oak mistress and is there a had a nice figured out because he plays for the cavaliers snapped figured out like if he's got a game that. Tonight will he missed the game well I don't know when I haven't yet it just kind of happens from what I hear right but had he said you better be in that room when the big becomes no matter what's going on or in the air I accept that I kind of assume that was just known I say say that. Yes because a lot of athletes will not wools you not be there well now all it has got to be met. Well tired now my mom everyone which is great I've been in the delivery room for all of their baby oh we have all of them. Oliver I even witnessed highly being born from my mom so I really care how old were you at that time and they let fourteen or fifteen. Wow was that horrifying for tore up my teenager. As a teenager I don't know about the placenta coming out oh yeah I leave born my mom's holding this baby and I was like what. Out there. And how once how are a teenager there's you know I got out even if you know the placenta is coming out. It's still a surprise. From what I did not it'd like good way now you guys I play a packed so they will all be in the room with field. You know I think I just have to trysts and about SNL overwhelming. Yeah I gotta figure this out so what's the worst mom and issue number one that the act of can't. And then it and then you'll ever want to annoy me. Like whoever will annoy you Billy Elliot Cianci ya slurs and if you could comment expected deal what you need to undergo all gonna come to Cleveland to be there at a moment's notice to be in the delivery were watch out Ohio.

