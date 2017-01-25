Transcript for Kicking Off Chinese New Year With Panda Express

Hey guys let's I'm on the did not live in new York and joined by Jeff Adrien lock from end expressed thanks for being here and thank you so much for have been asked to stay at that have come. I'm not having your having me here this is like an incredible beast they have laid out for us here that if you've never had a chance. To experience Chinese New Year are you mean part of his Lunar New Year as well it starts this Saturday. And to Beijing national hockey through how you try to experience it in your own way for the first time in which even. Yes a fantastic here at panda express we want to throw one of the biggest Chinese near celebrations in the country. Being a family owned Chinese American company. We really wanted to share values and the traditions of the new year. Bringing family gathered friends over sharing of her feet and get experiences. I think a lot of people here Chinese New Year and they think it's a near celebration yet any of the news on average it's not actually so for the uninitiated. What is Chinese. Here that's really important for people that come together and means traveled from far. Really fire way to get together to celebrate the need hair and we each feeding all the feet here at each of it has different symbolism actually in the represented different things for the new year. So we can go through a little bit and I'll share with you what they mean. The third and here again that the women make it that it's it's a lot more like. Thanksgiving Atlanta on the right like it's all happened is that it's all that Stanley getting together. And one of the things ever doing this year is we have a Stanley fiset panda and in order to celebrate where including a lot of decorative elements with the family is that we've never done before so for instance you see here we have a table around her. There's going to be different educational activities that you can share with your kids and loved ones. And learn a bit little bit more about the new year. Let's get to the it smells delicious. Let's start of the here I eat everything on the table is there for or read. Riots and even like traditionally a lot of times you'll see these tangerine scared. And what the tangerine symbolizes is you're peeling away the pre the past year. I have a sweetness and sent for the new year coming. OK that all its windows on any noise I find your table and I always and then even some of the speech here we have our annuals for instance. They resemble gold bars symbolize wealth. And prosperity for the new year we have our corn chicken as well. And traditionally aren't chicken is served whole in Chinese Ian but for us we have aren't chicken here it's calling color also symbolizing well. One fine line is our noodles of the long noodles represent long life. And that like competition like you the long run it'll needle. And everybody gets along handle it. And then right here recover any moment Sharon. So for this sure and and Chinese and it's called hot in means happiness symbolizes happiness and means laughing. And then last but now east we also have a. Signature dish of ours and we always bring for Chinese new years our firecracker chicken. And that's something you he had something new that we have we always have it for Chinese unit only for a limited time. And that's Latimer dishes that later on our chef will prepare for it. I think beautiful part about this for me is that you know it in my house it's like what's in the fridge but slipped over that's what dinner is. But there is such deliberate menu here and this is what most how most people would separate it right. It's really about variety and outs of full feud. Even having different proteins on hand right so we have chicken here we had beef represented we have Schramm. And traditionally also see fish at times as well. To celebrate what are some other traditions to CDs rat on the looks a lot you may have seen these in the past so what's the story for instance. Red envelopes are cute and from elders too young and unmarried people. And typically I'll have money in side. And it's to wish someone prosperity for years how how they'll do it is. Whoever is giving or receiving noble say go she acts. Which means where some happiness and prosperity. And then singing quietly as happy here. So even for our guests were doing something fine we wanted to share that tradition as well. So on Chinese in this Saturday that's when he everybody in our rat pack tons or restaurant will receive and read Angela. Special treatments. Not money I mean that you'll you'll get a feel maybe get a free serving a firecracker chicken. It's a fabulous to those and that the red envelopes. It didn't you is that with that the typical spread for you on here as well. We have prayers have for myself. It's you know our family gets together. We usually have a big east's. It's united be like a really big Chinese banquet at a restaurant. Or what I like what I enjoyed minuses everybody will. If its estimates house everybody will bring it to it. Oh yeah when everyone getting on the table everybody contributes and everyone gets together. And celebrates and has a great time. We are getting at a special treat now before I devour everything on the table. This special does that you guys saw the firecracker chicken we're gonna get a behind the scenes look at how it comes together frank had sat Jimmy Lang he's in a prepared for us right now. We had tickets and Alex. The other things that we're doing is we have a website celebrate seem like dot com. And over that we have educational videos even have activities for decades we have it's learn with B program and. We have schools participate. And they can download activities and curriculum for their classrooms. This to this state we've actually served almost 101000006. Million cancer. He'd let me ask you is why such an important part of what you guys doing here. The educational asset to keep this from a lot of restaurants this week and a community trying to teach them at the culture behind that there. You know I would say really comes from our founders and the company values and culture and really about developing people and helping people. That's something that is important to us in that we'd like to share with everybody as well. I. Eight and beyond. Yet here we answer heading into the kitchen and yet you mean race out to give me thank you Jeff Adrien onto another step genuine anger. At that live here inside the kitchen you're gonna walk through legacy incidents. Smoothly so policy processing and part of thank you for join us today. Real world has the phone with you showing you our sort of by the Chinese is fire. Dish that is called a far Parker chicken. And then being that being said the fire partners ticket obvious firecracker has got to be now it was kind of people so here coupled with ingredients that we have. We has some marinated chicken breasts lightly coated with some starch and enough seasoning. We have some bell peppers and of course you see here would have dried chili and also to the house mates who pays. And this is actually core ingredient that's pretty much more conditions China very much informants and item it's called a black being. It's got salty punch and we also have class ingredients such as ginger garlic. He thinks he's in there absolutely yeah if they can go into the Chinese market and local Asian market. They can always find these ingredients and can apps apps we do this a home. Doesn't look back conflict which is usually to me when it becomes great company and it isn't easy things and then it ends up like that beautiful that. Exactly so I'm gonna go through the process and then here and Arum announced you've throwing a little ingredient for me I think we'll be pretty fun. That's so great it's not I think granite here and hey look right here. So perfect for us won't wanted to do was wanna cook the chicken. So gonna start were. A little bit of sleeping when you. It's looking more room roughly about four cup this process this whole plan change would actually ashen glancing approaching. Inside orders but we're not to in the high heat. So we're not deep fried or not making them so much does crossed. Justice in the tender so to keep it looks little like just enough to come to surface and until it's fully cooked. And and I want to keep it roughly around that they ought to 270 to resist. There there's a top equipment medium high or medium high heat. It takes on before us we have the waksal takes a little faster but a home I was at about before minutes. He didn't look at you see the white smoke coming up you have to defy. But the walk. Some hot review could go to quit your cooking in a walk yet do you need to at least be in a lock shouldn't just be an at hand at home we can actually useful let me below ten insulted and okay. We don't have to look for anything particularly large. As long as you can fit them around chickens a perfect. So oils nice and hot. We're gonna happen to chicken. Can. See how tender fifth and there were not really be frying. It's gonna turn on the Hugh little bit more. Yeah which this one as stirred up a little bit that's chicken coop and only don't think roughly about 35 seconds or so. Yeah I was chicken grass it's only need because it's really really fast. Thing about this did is it is very quick start exactly and so the whole idea come off from. You know Chinese tradition you play with firecracker in the Chinese New Year one allow warm up pool wanna bang so wanna be quick large fires well. So right now we got. 35 seconds into a chickens would be much for equity indices turned into more opaque color run an interest loosen. Right now it's about 8085. As sometimes even taking the tonight percent because we're gonna put it right to walk again it is verified burger. So right now what went over cooking. No no no we don't want that wanna tender. That note note like nothing could they weren't that a record in mystic August chicken breasts are won a tender as possible so we're gonna string that right now. It's. So what happened right now as we'll go to the U about a tablespoon oil in the walk. Okay now this part is gonna get a little smokey so that's been careful. We're gonna keep up the walk okay and we're actually gonna out in. Fear ingredients. Okay. If you don't mind rattle Chile for me just it just goes a chili's right here yeah all of opponent. Yet perfect right to. I. Well that's lucky number I think than they've obviously something that you heard it in terms division can use a lot. So Chinese finger ones who fortunes. So a chili peppers and we have a little village you know oil what we're actually doing right now is hosting that show. We don't want to be so spoken on the furnace but has won a tropical flavor. So there's a little smoke you know there's a gross the flavor and obviously is an appeal of this license well. And that labor out exactly OK so the next thing I wanted to someone threw out in the onion. And yes. All right phenomena. That plane. And we went in and we cut it the way about our standards were coming to triangle cut. We basically just an alliance for quite hey. As the stir frying is once you do. I want to put spoonful of this which is the flapping from lines being. You know an end here there. I want to look at this. Chile's peso me in house. Yes it at this back economy as yet it's exactly you can be nest kicking. It. It's it's hurtful. And then the next item we're gonna hatton is traditionally the ginger garlic so which what we have right here once and yet. I. It really ripping the heat up all aromatic see the things that will salute latch on to that you progress with this note really contains the some of the heat up ingredients again. McKiver recruits there. I guess you have smokes coming now perfume Chile. All the flavors drawn now. On the theme. That if you are so medium high right now but when once you start having them main reading was chicken you want from I think. Because wanted to quit now so after the chicken. Given a few talks okay. And then we'll but I haven't something that's gonna help to give it extra perfume. We're gonna some Chinese cooking one. So it's gonna so we never. Sort of given a nice sweet aroma sort okay. At this point with fidelity we're gonna out in our house may sauce. We and rule we're about half cup okay. Right. So while that's going to tell you about this not let me know about this wolf the suns obviously is something that we made in house okay it goes through most of our savory dishes different dishes. It is something that. Obviously through mommy. And this all the flavors of us away and another that suspend the students as well. Not hang in there now in an age do newspaper and if you take the bell peppers and go into that basket. In two did the big steaming pots are right there right. All of the all of them. You agree yeah. At that. Those thinking you haven't seen. Eight. Okay. When definitely chickens. Everything is our way so now. We're gonna plants rig equipment for about ten minutes and the other part that I can have a reason why want to retain the color. I want crash Pittman that's in the bell peppers those looks really really good right. Back then seconds ahead and add some heating up the sluggish in the sauce thickens it's totally around the check in. Bet on the that in the peppers. File photo. So now fashionable knife and code it. We're gonna have a little bit machines are also the final touch Sheen Sheen a little bit of sesame oil. Just to get nice finish nutty aroma. And we're how are firecracker chicken. Top to bottom top to bottom and and this is something that you could do a home. It it. I got that at her life and health I don't know I can do it home right after it played it at yeah giving something law. And we rented with. It's really. Defense witness I mean if I'm not. If I in my opinion despicable that sure of course. Yes definitely but. It. Yes it exits again. The law. School. It. Where that the they're perfectly. UN EU. There are hearing here so is this did this only category of traditional dishes there is something sort of new. That you guys are introducing to the menu. Well and absent. On record this year. So he crosses the real thing so hopeful flavors something that record times which. What happens and a lot of times and traditional Chinese families. They have to a lot of fermentation to a lot of aging curing themselves. So these black beans and sometimes she and homemade. And it's me on your before. And they'll actually use that and that is here to celebrate in your comment. So basically the story that. Absolutely. So want to make sure we're involved Whipple and we're using something very classic. Or generic form. Something that could be household family where should we do candidates. And want to bring its audience to our clients our customers tell me about. Chinese New Year Rea what it mean to you so I grew up in Taiwan. It's an easier for me it's always been a bow to that. Mean aunts uncles cousins. You know we we gather together and one place right uses that my grandmother's house. Is such a fond memories because that was the time that you don't worry you know homework Spanish. No you know anything no indicates it and I and it was that together have this wonderful meal mine and will bring something my uncle brings something. My mom will make something that we sit there and and we sure this meal together. And afterwards we. We as kids we're we're kind of waiting there you know because we're waiting for the opportunity to get home by all right and that I read on Anglo. And then because in there there's little surprised by your family members want to give its U whether small or large. But we don't open it at night. The idea is that got to put underneath your pillow he got to sleep on it. Colic the Tooth Fairy idea right and the next morning when it's actually Chinese New Year that's we open. And that's all you wait and kids to find out what the yes absolutely. So yes we always had a peek a little bit but you know. The rule is you want to get out. I so we'll put underneath the pillow. And next morning we open up in his home happy new year you know so exciting for us and then it's like it's everything's review. And that's idea right everything's that a pass you're rewarded with this wealth and fortune. And you're going that they use is families. Ghosts does that distant cousins and their parents and you little bit of fun read them below. And it just go on and on and on and then usually the celebration lasts probably about 34 days in in terrorism visiting family members and friends. And then we still that's always in the friendly format. I think that's the most important part it's beautiful. New Year's new beginnings with some incredible new flavor as. Continuing expressed that he summit thank you so much excellent if you guys learn more about it you can go to your local and express check out this is active they act that for me educational stuff in there as well. If you mentioned a thank you hey thanks for joining us with the united on 68 U and it's and not next year with the all there. You I think every cop without you're reading. Well happy near but he policy front sightseeing inquire. I got.

