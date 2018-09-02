Kim Kardashian receives backlash over topless photo taken by daughter, North West

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash on social media after posting a topless photo that was apparently taken by her 4-year-old daughter.
0:15 | 02/09/18

Transcript for Kim Kardashian receives backlash over topless photo taken by daughter, North West
Some of social media think this post from can car dash Sheehan is inappropriate not because she's partially undressed that's not know. But that her four year old daughter took the picture something children should be spared from section was station from these kind of post others say it's just much ado over nothing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

