Kobe Bryant Shares 1st Photo of Newborn Daughter

The former NBA player and his wife welcomed Bianka Bella Bryant Dec. 5.
Transcript for Kobe Bryant Shares 1st Photo of Newborn Daughter
Kobe Bryant sharing the first photo of his third daughter Yucca bella. Look how we don't let some mention Vanessa Bryant actually have to like carry that thing and push it out okay if you can endure future hall of Famer and development warned that river depth. But this six foot six battle clears daughter on the magic twenty into the earth your advice she is a doll she is beautiful he and his wife Vanessa. The other daughter the magic Bob are Gianna and the Dahlia. And we DC congratulations. You have faith that he acted with a baby legally better view into. Let's do pay your.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

