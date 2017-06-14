Kyle MacLachlan sings a one-of-a-kind ode to coffee

McLachlan appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about returning to the role of Agent Cooper on "Twin Peaks."
3:00 | 06/14/17

Transcript for Kyle MacLachlan sings a one-of-a-kind ode to coffee
Let me see what can I think about it. See. Well Peter this is in the song you're going to recognize or certainly a theme. But coffee. He is like a dream. If you drink coffee in the morning. You'll go far. At least far enough. To pee in a jar and that's my song. On popcorn for you. I hope it made. You laugh. I don't hear the crew. But yes and that's not that they could talk. I'm start value we have it after we pay a lot. No good two goals two dollars but look at. You're a cop at its cash money that's good guy who really can't run when that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

