Transcript for 'Lady Bird': Trailer

He California. We go to the East Coast I wanna go where culture is like coming to your recent CI Connecticut and New Hampshire and a writer who lives in the war and those schools anyways. Yeah she's at City College you know with your work ethic just at city college and then the jail and then back to city college and then maybe you'd look at yourself up does not expect every. They Barrett is that you're given name yet why is it in quotes I gave it to myself it's given to me why he labored always says the shooters in the wrong side of the tracks but I was that the there was an amenable. But there are actual train tracks so. Bush do his very power over energy. Yeah. Yeah. She is a big heart your mom she's warm but she's also kind of scared he can't be scary and more I think you can your mom's. So you're not interested in any Catholic college you know it wants schools like yeah it. Not Gayle because I probably couldn't get and. He definitely could again and. Just mom hates me. Com or hurt and you're both such strong personalities. Years. Wayne is a long time sex you're having sex. We'll just be special lions again. Excuse my. We're afraid that we will never escape our past whenever we get you it's never enough it's never a united. We're afraid of what the future we'll break we're afraid we won't be loved. We won't be life. Now we know your mom kept them publicly. We won't succeed I want you were to be. The very best version of yourself that you can. What if this is the pastor's. I didn't really liked just beyond olympiad but that isn't something you can't be strong. Thought we knew yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.