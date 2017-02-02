Transcript for Lady Gaga Hopes Her Super Bowl Performance Will Unite People

Well I don't know if I was exceeded unifying America you'll have to ask America when it's over. But. The only statements that I'll be making during the halftime show are at the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country it's one of love and compassion and kindness so my performance we'll have pulled those philosophies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.