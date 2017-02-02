Lady Gaga Hopes Her Super Bowl Performance Will Unite People

More
'I believe in a passion for inclusion,' she said a press conference.
0:28 | 02/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lady Gaga Hopes Her Super Bowl Performance Will Unite People
Well I don't know if I was exceeded unifying America you'll have to ask America when it's over. But. The only statements that I'll be making during the halftime show are at the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country it's one of love and compassion and kindness so my performance we'll have pulled those philosophies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45230232,"title":"Lady Gaga Hopes Her Super Bowl Performance Will Unite People","duration":"0:28","description":"'I believe in a passion for inclusion,' she said a press conference.","url":"/Entertainment/video/lady-gaga-hopes-super-bowl-performance-unite-people-45230232","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.