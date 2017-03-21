Transcript for Latest developments on Tom Brady's recovered Super Bowl jersey from Mexico City

Hey folks out Matt Gutman with ABC news we are live in Mexico City. On this Hilltop right outside the gated community where Mo re CO Ortega lives now. CO Ortega is the man police in Houston the FBI and Mexican authorities suspect. Pilfered not just Tom Brady's Jersey from Super Bowl 51 with that whole big deal of where did you alerted his Jersey go and it Bob Kraft goes. Check online. But also allegedly used Jersey from Super Bowl 49. And apparently that helmet from bond Miller's Super Bowl MVP appearance in Super Bowl fifties so. It has been quite a couple of days in this story nobody really suspected that it would be a I don't know away from this massive truck had just moved here this is the beauty of live right felt. Nobody really suspected it would BA credentialed member of the media who was behind. It's still free and even Tom Brady put up that instant Graham picture. This suspect the list. He didn't even think it was a member of the media their accusations of all boys' locker room guys nobody knew who it is but apparently. Authorities now don't know. Who it is a guy who lives in the air but he's basically gone underground we tried to go into that community we weren't allowed in. We went to the newspaper where he was the editor in chief a newspaper called the prints that your in Mexico City. It's distributed around the country got 250000. Copies today and they said he no longer works there they said it. After march 12 that's when his house with allegedly raided and they confiscated all of this collection of stolen memorabilia that he had allegedly had taken. He tendered his resignation on March 14. Now we can't find and his social media presence is basically gone everybody's wondering where it is man is. But what we do you have for the first times a tremendous amends idiom from Fox News sports allegedly showing. Him going into the locker room six people behind Bill Belichick just waltzing in. The credentials around his neck he had a sexual on his shoulder goes into the locker room at about 1104. Fourteen minutes later he comes out with a black bag underneath his arm allegedly. Carrying Tom Brady's. Pilfered Jersey now things that really surprises me it. He's accused of taking on Miller's helmet and that they do it big hit. Hiding a Jersey or two is one thing but taking a helmet high get out. Of a Super Bowl winning team's locker room with a giant helmet in your hand. And nobody notices. This is when the major questions in this entire case now. One of the interesting things is that he's still a free man he has not been charged by the US Department of Justice is apparently weighing charges but. Extradition from Mexico. To the United States is not an easy thing he could take up to a year. Involves a tremendous amount of paperwork in court appearances and it's not yet clear. That US attorneys are willing to go that route over what is essentially. A still ensure. The question is the value of the surety Jersey itself cost a couple hundred bucks but. The black market Jersey like that could gulf war 500000. Dollars. One of the reasons that people say it is probably the most valuable NFL Jersey of all time. That is the jerseys that read he wore for his record fifth Super Bowl victory at does not happen very often obviously Tom Brady was pretty distraught. When you realize that this prize jurors he of his. This epic comeback. With stolen cell. The mystery continues here we're waiting for a number of things is this man good to be charged what happens to all that memorabilia Tom Brady. Is apparently closer to getting the memorabilia it's now in Boston but the FBI is still verifying its authenticity. Hopefully it is up educated and he can get his stuff back on Miller as well. There are also allegations that other items pilfered possibly from. Other Super Bowls that it's not yet clear. All of this hopefully. Will become more clear in the coming days again iMac gotten and we are live in Mexico City. And hope to see you soon on another line street.

