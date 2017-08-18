Transcript for LeAnn Rimes talks career and more

Hey everyone out there Cameron Jones here with ABC news in New York Allison hit with a lovely person. Leann rhymes. If the thing songwriter. He's the Grammy Award winner and Salim actually splat. We don't have the time of it actually is I get right to the point. Com so it hit a solo music and a couple of other things such a part of the currently part of this new movie Logan lucky yes which is out today yet. Thomas an ensemble casts a believe Channing Tatum. Adam drive. Yes Daniel Craig some Angela and you actually play yourself. Like the area I mean I I think in the film. Steven Soderbergh his director he called. And went to answer circles like its you can end up in Atlanta filming after. But he Yang Agassi see me perform the National Anthem and IndyCar race and that he 500 a couple of years ago and within this film there's a NASCAR race that that he wanted to someone to come seeing America the beautiful. Before the race to open race and so he called me and I into definitely in the two days later and went down in and performed the song as saying it twice through and that was it it was that easy thing in Everett. Says it's really fun movie everybody is just those little bit about as the comedy is comedy yes the heist movie of course Stephen stone four you know ocean's eleven and I'm so many other great films but he's so good at that kind of heists comedy and this this one is this and set in the south and they all all of the actors get up from Mississippi to Ali act as a give a thumbs up on the accent. But yet based on NASCAR in the heist that happens within within that the NASCAR with the debate grace that's happening at this the at the track so. There's a lot of part in this movie to. So yet not just hides and gets intimate story. Now this is not your first road he and now before. Yes would you say it's a second passion oh. I I enjoy it definitely am in this army wasn't really acting this is really going in just in singing like sort normally do that. I do enjoy in a telling stories and other. Another of taking other avenues tell stories in an acting just when needlessly the bloat laureate yes maybe I would I mean I've done I'm done before about I think. Yes I think there's deathly Mort become like him. Definitely hey Tom this year also. And last year's U celebrated some twentieth anniversaries in terms of your music. So last series celebrated here twentieth anniversary of the Grammy win best new artist yes as well as best vocal performance Fino Vietnam for blue. What's it like looking back on that plus this year being how do I live without she yes. He has lit how do you look back on that success. It's crazy that it's been twenty years it seems like it's. You know it seems to me that it's it was just yesterday and also like it's been that the interest at an act you know it's it's. It was amazing to you what's the excuse incidents that the young aides I wasn't I didn't think about it at the time was. Second nature to meet to be able to seeing this message announced Ivins it was just kind of a natural progression like I at a record deal. As a kid you like of course on how to and of course some and won a Grammy in of course is gonna happen picket. And it hit but I absolutely youngest son of one and Britney enemy and it in it. Looking back on it it to reflect on it was. Now I have two steps and that attend fourteen and so I was my oldest and one so. Speaking of that in those terms. I realize now be out lives you know. And so when you think of that and fought for for the record and learn something on an office to. Do you tap dance. I do yes and having an avid that it I don't it was my first. You know loved dancing in so. My first. Song in its competition when I was five and I tapped and things. Alec late in botanists liked you I don't anymore but I mean. Anything. And so at thirteen years old when you're this big success at a time now where the thirteen Euro there while the social media diet and engaging with fans and that way how. Has it changed for you now being a seasoned entertainer now dealing with social media and how do you interact differently if it. Yet well that didn't even exist you know when how and when I began. Which is crazy to think about how much it's changed a bit. In it really positive way like it gives us as artist instance. Access to our fans and ex instant access to be able to present them with new material and tell him about things that are coming up you know we can get an idea and immediately just though it out there and interact with them so that's indefinitely. Positive and then the other side darker side of things that I think any thirteen year old right now it's on social media's probably pretty lamb. The doctor said if things which is sad. You know what advice would you give them because they. Means neither is there there are that he's cyber bullying. What would you you're feisty. I mean that it's really hard to understand I think at that age to realize that. What people are saying as a reflection of them has nothing to do with the U. We ate it took me along time to understand that and as soon as I got that I'm ahead of us like hold my world just shifted. That it really has nothing to do with you and if yours taking it on. It's a piece of you that it's ending that you think about herself but sending a stirring inside of you that. That you're. That you might have be my artist had in years it's coming in its to look at and he'll and that's CNET that if the deep think predicting out but I. I think it weakens try to teach our kids that you know the has nothing to do with you it's truly a reflection of these people. It's important. Festive place and I also have to transition to the need to tighten gradually to three and a number one. This time yeah loves loves yes such a powerful message that I'm Islam to promote. Unity and compassionate insists on a love for a ambulance. Where that the focus conference on its. I AA did it's off of my new album remnants and there's a lot of love on the record and I didn't even realize it was kind of coming out of me at the time it just cannot happen. That fit that specific song I've been in he supported LG BTQ community for a long time and the hash tag was going around for for months then it just kind of stuck with me and and locked into writer session and we already focused on a completely different song from a certain scene loves loves loves loves them. We need to write this I feel like. Like I want to write a song standing up for love and in a way that. Starts the conversation. Feel like the look arguing going on right now he pledges communities. The but a way that. Brings us together in unity and starting conversation that his face that bounded out of and I think that's. So much of what we need right now and you preformed. You funded lives of propriety a couple of yes that and seeing. I was it's been all I got pregnant is fantastic area US so much love coming off the audience. I performed at a few different prides this year when he sent when here in Denver and just it's a totally different show for me I don't know I think people of their celebrating. We're celebrating our differences are celebrating. And what makes it's unique and land we're coming together in love and and that celebrating that says think it's this is that different bite well funded. I learned that she. You have a connection to your uncle Jack has as a kid and historical and with the sexuality and did that influence. Well mate my uncle passed away from aids when I was eleven and I'm from the south and the and it was at that time. I saw my own family turn away from him. And you know my my dad I think was the only and actually ended up at his funeral face that. And so it stuck with me it really hung with me and I just didn't understand why it would like you we all just get on what you we all. Appreciation and understand each other's differences and just never that was what was in my heart and so. Even as you know a country artist has started as a country artist I mean even as a kid. My heart's always come first and then my business Sackett you know it's apple hoisted up for what I believe and in. And been like what to call loving activists for you know people who can have a voice and I feel like every time I'm able to stand up for. Love and for the LG BTQ community it's giving him a voice that he didn't have some. The and salute you go oh. Form the song for what would you say it is here. It's hard flora Hewlett equally yet a favorite song ran back. It is the pet though what it will assess the slightly go to songs are performed. Well a lot of my hits have been singing since I was really young so I have unit developed and changed musically in. But thousands changed I've dabbled in everything so acts. The remnants album is really soulful and so it's really trying to bring all of these news this hits into the. That now make its eloquent collective thought we rearranged a lot of my hands which is fun for me and haven't seen him one way on Ayman. Songs like you know my first number one what is called my only ticket which is an up tempo is now honestly really expected campaign. Hot and I live is even sadder than a picket every it is. It first was. You know and I and good to a lot of the poplar remnants of it we kind of combined event different things out of covering of covering I love great artists in music and and do anything from Janis Joplin axes Elton John and that's and that's fun. Has it been a hard transition to start off as country and in Dublin pop into other songs. Do you feel questions this. Stay with what stands now you as a how do you define growth. You know. It happened naturally. How to land that was my first crossover and it was you know only a couple of songs and to my career. Each issue it also recorded the song in country radio just so happened to pick it up and play her risen IA crossed paths at the head American label and an airport accidentally and he does do you mind if I take this the top 40 radio 10:14 am Mike there a Islamic honored by got I was never feel today. And it just so happens where and so when is it which is natural thing that happened in a time where. You're supposed to cross over your service to stay staying Elaine basically and so. It's been interesting it's been at it's been I wouldn't call it occurs it's been a challenge because of that and that time but it also was such a blessing. His I was a kid I mean I needed to grow and needed to try different things talking expected fourteen year old to convey in Lenox there one lane. So yes I think it was a blessing for me it just be in the minds that is I can sing anything I can do anything I want to do anything and I am I'm still there really just Angeli. Creating what comes up for me and moment. Consistent. So seeing of that and having diversity and what you do. It's a little early but she announced the Christmas toy EAS see your favorite time here and what it would make you come up than to doing the Christmas for the. We have is for five years and that's now. I've done to Christmas records in an EP and my career and have a plethora of Christmas to choose from. But I do I love it pilot of the holiday season my my payment eight holiday season. So taken on the tradition it's just fun to be able to gotten and kind of bask in the energy of of the holidays and to be able to bring you know that peace and joy to everyone in my music. Does it tends family's finances it's just it. Like my and a segment the different type of pride it's it did provide then there's just different energy about it that's them infinitely. Well cool it's that it's a great time the end of sir we get a lot of people to come it's twelve. Dates. A dozen different cities. That you can people can check out yet on what thank you for an area today. Anything else you wanted to tell us that. And unions and. Half mile looking for him in Connecticut and a gun few looking like he. Yes absolutely you at eleven. A Perez de the others eighteen. As it did if so please go out and second and please folly an online that can took money officials say things which even the city near you. Kevin Johnson the I think goodness.

