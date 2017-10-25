Transcript for Legendary 'Ain't That a Shame' singer Fats Domino has died at 89

Fats Domino the singer who became famous from hits like blueberry hill and ain't gonna Shane has died. Domino was one of the first ten honorees names of the rock and roll hall of Spanish aim was one of the songs he sold more than 110 million records dominos started performing in 1949. He made it to the pop charts in 1956. Domino received his nickname being five foot five and 200 pounds he passed away outside a New Orleans at 89 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.