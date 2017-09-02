Transcript for The 'Lego Batman' Movie Premieres in New York City

Well there's a blizzard in New York in the northeast but where are here at the Lego Batman premiere. Away from the snows outside of of that. And unlike rothmans. My partners always will Nicky has known. And if you can pan over this way. Will Will Arnett just showed up and see him and that's an excellent. And you guys can't see but we're looking at it right now. It's of his aides say he's listening he's holding Bruce lane they rode in the leg honestly if they pulled out all the stops today it's excuse Lago and sized people want grounds and human. I hug today huge. Guy that Nancy and Lego Batman suit who can't walk by himself he needs their help there because the students. I would say that picture of oh lately we we're a lots and every gallery. Now you're seeing the sights at. Finally inspectors as you can get a receipt of the crowds began to hit her head smiles this. A feat of engineering that I had seen ahead could not swivel on the bad Nancy. I thought only Christian Bale puts little. That is edited features those. Yet we're we're hoping to get a few minutes and will to talk but the movie when he comes down after something and pictures and Allen fans but it they. Though a lot of excitement here it's. Highly anticipated movie you were saying it's an honor God's story. Exactly he had the films like him would be commonality in and it just looked on the scene it was a huge it was a mentally you know its own immediately and seen it coming in in him this and often and so. It's been relieved his story. And we have in the movie so far the Joker which is played by Zack Al cannot guess what we have. Michael cern plans to rob him as the first iteration of Robin we've seen as a kid. That the young victories and he's Chris O'Donnell as. Off the books when it comes over gonna make this guy actually continues but now so could Saddam obviously built this heart from the ground and and now it's it's also the first like that you government Michelson it's like. The first Robin emirates is seeing them like the new millennium so it's a big opportunity and at the tenants they can claim her her differently excellent stories. And it's a lot different from the Batman movie we saw last year which was very darker grainy. Obviously it's animated but. We can see we've been here for about a half hour and seeing kids excited. Taking photos with people and costing you running around anything it's a whole different atmosphere. And it's really it's it's it's great idea I mean like so let's talk again this senseless and darkness in this I was looking at in its PG film I don't. Jim area and some action so you know Riordan America into never really know where the end line is on them. So yeah where are waiting to general for a minute. I. Like anything. We'll yeah. Hit both yes. We didn't appropriate cameras Griffith. It worked it. I hold. Now we're. Like. Or. It's a while we'll talk soon the press in front of us. Walt what are you excited about with some becoming you know I think it's an adaptation and eights and a whole new medium for you haven't seen this kind of being in feature length film. Three years agrees to this greedy. Kind of like reflexive culturally spent candidacy would this just a fun little political character who's one must first ones that we've seen. In a stream media you know so it's. That defeats of vs tile floor and to vs how character and I'm really excited see where their personal line this. That we were talking earlier than a lot of reviews come out of going or even positive and somebody instantly as the bad and we've been waiting for which is kind of funny that plague. He went nowhere and now it's really means big huge hit that it's fun for everybody annals ambulances case against the essence of Ali's movie started before they got some dark end. And the story became so important. Yet it's again it's a it's nurtured a Ritz you know like I mean in the sixties Batman was not hunting will step right this is an eighties kind of change in character it's it's. Nice to Tennessee returned to read to the original Lewis. Read your. What is your pet feeder Batman story. So within the key new regional manager Dan. From my childhood I still love that I as you can to bail them trilogy well yeah. Hopefully it will. My girls and a city that amen is my my partner gravel making it. Gloria. And odds and oh yeah nice guys do this together and has great keep him off camera right government. But they and annoying yeah. So well but you can't. You know we tried to you I think that one of the things down really worked in the first movie was. Reid had his bad man who was potentially a little bit cock your little more bold than other badminton. Who have come before maybe a little bit funny here. You know he doesn't really know it. But that. We also got a sort of a glimpse. May be. Maybe he's a little more insecure me there he's covering up for something and we winds cutting gains you. What makes that may answer why we know it was a Dark Knight we know he's got all these you know he's. Billionaire Playboy him but flying is he so lonely. Analyzing so angry. And that was kind of the angle that we wanted to get in Sioux. And it was no it felt very organic and that's a viable you know question that hadn't been answered we've sort of found our own little. Little corner of the Batman world. As a word. It's kind of success an invoice work EA again but of course me. It's a solitary pursuit don't lot of ways how as an anti tank inside this guy's head deep did you dress up do you do little work like but he couldn't do it. And now I idea. Is what I would call my imagination. And it is Miami you know I. I glanced at him when I'm when I'm in the Booth. Recording is just me in this Chris McKay the director. But when I mean there are just working with them with a microphone I'm working was my favorite actor. Me with a and to be honest you know he does doing. Animation for the most argued during alone in that kind of solitary experience does lend itself. So this particular character and admitted to boat deck as well. Because you are on your own or a lot of it Jack and I did reported a bunch of big chunk of movies together. Especially to suffer we kind of really. Figured out the relationship the big scene where. You know it is almost over to break up Ron com when I say I don't need you and I don't need anybody in. You know you're not my greatest enemy and I'd like to butter at all that stuff came out of assertion that Chris put together where you wanna messages. Get on our feet he Mike this up and we just in a way like for like. Not rehearsed like shot like it is seen on its feet which is unusual for admission. You go let's go you have other pressed octave Lego Batman vs Batman or Superman that. Lago bad men. Verses and earth. Lot of notes up for me to be objective and guys it's tough for me I'll let other people decide those guys are doing such a great thing over there is so. I you know. You know I I wish them all the best and I think they view us and we all live in the same universe. But they say the films here thank you so much. They. They have it at them and the little guy asks so talented so nice. A strange night. Kind of on a game we've a lot of folks coming this movie was an episcopalian at this guy's worked in this is very very long time he's been an animation field for a line Allen's opponent. He didn't ultimately that he's over there posing with the the bat man and and back her up. Dress like ABC news partner got law created a movement. Is not having the neat thing. And about them McCain and nowhere skilling it's worth well that the game. He's gonna get writing credit and a younger audience. And registered. It just felt right at the time I had. That is. Well we're just finished a mean literally just finished the movie about a month ago like with animation everything so it's kind of crazy that's on the other movie out because I mean. I literally stopped to stop there's. Making the movie three. It's it's insane that were done that. You're for a while that. There were they did uncle swim relaxing in his wells moral oral giving an animation for awhile how was this different than that how did your experiences on that in a working form which ended up doing now. Oh more laurels as character study about people who are maybe sometimes a likable and I think that's what's similar about this movie I think. No we made a bad man who's very it's you know he's very result visitors don't involve not very self aware. And it's you know I've come what appears in the studios a wanted to do Jerry Maguire as directed by Michael man with a lot of jokes tonight. And and so it that is you know that is did you come to zero sincere emotions parity. And some action is. Scott character driven again moral law had a fantastic character knows this guy never says and this is emanated economists it's for kids it is also good Clemens of those deaths and now we don't want it to be honest you know like sincere and in real some here at true emotions but. Yeah also bought a fund that because I'm about man alone. Gotten serial of this world the love comic books on super heroes obviously so. And what to make its of his references the other film nerds and Batman nerds like me you would find things that they were loved the world that and it's there all along the world Zemin badlands of popular culture character and a night because we fans in the calendar may community have been waiting for years for the successful adaptation of the calendar events of deliveries tell me I could get a look at -- to certain. Yes absolutely very hour you'll hold rogues gallery movie after that. With the you know like I got man in mind the victim moved its winds. Police are. And rise and they'll be the next movie yeah. It via interaction with with well and back. It's difference you need he tells it like it's a little to do that. I've most mean the most to lose the record the actors kind of wanted to time of brand mission and in what you know I wanted to I've I've discipline law of lights on will. And Zack and he had a boom operator had them run around the room. Because there are other advisors a live video this morning exactly a little figurines yeah yeah like a ton of fun yeah I mean I've never laughed so hard my entire life it's new beer on these guys ridiculous optimism. Other building products that you know the Joker in Batman is obviously an iconic. Steve we've had burned 5060 years. How did you clear own stamp and own spin on it. And it's of romance you know it's it's about they're its Odyssey is like killing joke but it's about their relationship you know it's about them. You know yeah I mean just the other killings or does Derek Dooley didn't bring really suffered Biggs and debuted you know love comic book some of that kind of storytelling wanna do movie like us. Now that's SI. Thought this guy and it carried out. This whose duty. Admiral killing joke for kids now. Hasn't been meeting got dressed yeah so just don't think surfer character notes again that you were coming in the future even if that's an adventure time movie dude we know that that look we expect. You know there's not much to talk right now good you know yes immunity he visited legends I'm needs a very specific treatment inserting trying to find something that's worthy of the fans to stop some of fan and you know like just like this movie where you want and make sure that it's about something real and different than other movies to do what the TV circuit is a still trying to find something that really. You know honors I was so your saying easier tells the entire plot right now yes and so looked so sit downs here's the pitch. Yeah. I'm. There's a script and hundreds we're gonna read I didn't have the children. All right thank you so much anti graft and everything it and this is an honor and a pleasure to receive but you insist there's breaks and maybe. Has been some yeah. Scientists are building huge fan of grabbing a little bit say well we got any let up until minutes of the decompress. And enjoy a and he Will Arnett hasn't given an and that as McKay amazing since it was great work. And how it got made element out in his eighth season like these and many films are very strong collaborations between directors and actors and it seems like there's a lot of energy there seems like in this guy didn't get that can carry doughnuts and folks. So it seems like again to killing different kids that think that's a maze. Still there with the killings interest and pick fervor for viewers who are unfamiliar well. He's he's at a romance between gunmen and then and the Joker it really is almost like this sadistic. But they can't live that each other candidates say chaotic relief and the Andes he's been spoiled landing by the eighties mamet can do the root. Essentially bad man almost becomes an essence of the Joker and ends with him like last until the stuff you know these were very interesting I was ever confirmed that he killed a joke girl. Yet met Frank Miller left it to Canada and very open and dragging its really intimidated me anyway that's not a very good and everyone's kind of violence ally what of these student there it's talking about an adult we're gonna keep talking in and that. The deer that if you watching them. So we're focusing isn't senator perhaps is what we it's irrelevant witness sir who plays Robin in this sweet talking young Robin we talked about earlier. It was mostly coming to see. Than the screening starts in about fifteen minutes away you'll hang out for about 510 more minutes the we can get them atop the hand. We know legs our from its orbit well rusty an Allen man. You don't define and I cross collaborations on those alumni now leg injuries have been minimal and it on the studio together in some ways that produces against short on Nvidia's. It's is a very it's a single Everest base they're excellent again. I don't think I didn't return because it is I'm an actor before comedian vegan there. Great comedian works so it's. It's cool clothes to see this looks ivory from this school I think essence of the people that we. Let's all that needs of the people that are involved in this that guilt and not canceling the sound Will Arnett this isn't genuine guys that comes as the K. And multiple other than we thought was hired arson Dawson is back girl and then Robert Gordon a science I've ruined her secret identity. Soccer MySpace ads is in the late 1960s it isn't good but that the thing. That I love about this as these guys get it and will couldn't have been more genuine denying expressly call ensue there I've talked through Zaria was you guys know started daredevil she's not a whole defenders desolate scene of hers. They just really care about it and it's great like and you don't get that and not any means to you don't get that everywhere and when they care about the joy they connect with the audience expect the fans. And it really means a lot. And you get a better product that way. And he I think. We were probably gonna see this sequel to smooth it what is happening again this of the Lego movie did fantastic team really hit that note where it's that kind of lose that Harry say it was awesome. I would say everything was awesome everything was cool when you were part of a team that regardless of that whole thing this team you. The it's I think they have a ton of potential it's a film that really register notes. It's film that has a lot of Lincoln did this chunk of the years kind of quiet time in this is assigning film coming out in the middle of it. Kinda have a longer tail. Then a lot of other movies that tell us in the middle of the summer so I think there's a ton of opportunity here in a TV animation is always kind of very kitchen and answer them. So I have a little bad news I just checked myself and Michael service tax that means that he wouldn't you walk in the car then toxins into a breakdown there. Their parents themselves on the C I think that he's not commenting. Yeah you know excellent into gilded age and it's. It'll take into details we get to how long this Micah us. And we can warming until we can wrap ups. We're gonna go all the walked over there and seeing him. This indebtedness and we're really Reagan that we're pulling a dental we really great in the fourth floor now really interact name and so tired and then go live now. Unlike Hillary real every intricately get a diagrams and Bruce Wayne in a bathroom and that and that and the head became the celts little. Yes and no use at that it's it's a new feature would hear him explain how important that is in my that he made its name is the bat turned where he had a like NASA says some might look in Canon had his his shoulders attached to his head. Which from a defensive standpoint as they on again. Both from like Allen a look over here standpoint it's not gonna fight for your right so for years that men have been plagued by editors of the inability to swivel. And it would appear the engineering masterminds at lake Morgan Freeman. Morgan Freeman. Engineering mastermind has found a way to actually make that ends at tech. I didn't just in and then he did in the movie he's would have finally made their heads of all the OK OK it's amazingly we are. We're done leaking out and he guys they're probably. They bring us the stars or leave a salon that we are gonna leave you'll but it has been an absolute pleasure. And a sense of the movie accuracy at the screen starts at about ten minutes. Hope you guys enjoy a will that these series numbering here the fan I was with there was one of us. We'll watch it you guys check it out in theaters when it you know comes out this summer a game but in my there. And for while Nikki. Mike Maroth men and has been a pleasure. And we'll see soon. SEC and any thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.