I'm Mike Barack and I'm joined by currently Yahoo! has a very busy schedules and I think two they cannot sit down with us. Things much for being here and it could be here. So you had a crazy couple a months and I'm Mary congratulations again there's a lot of congratulations and order not one time but two times now fifa player of the year. This is again Michigan is done how how the last few months been. Spend get a mean you know I think. World Cup's Olympics of injury. My wedding day was probably one of the best days my life is just. Really an amazing day eighty it did downpours twice trip to Florida ceremony but of course that's good luck what's probably just tell you that's make you feel better. But NN at a perfect and yes she's been it's been great and being back in Switzerland. Was an honors while sound yes. I don't want to great couple of us. Yeah I'd spend it's been getting mean it's kind of bittersweet in 2016 we in when the Olympics. I do get married. And you know was named fifa world player of the year so. What I'd like to come home the gold medal but it 20:16 am I'm proud and you know here. And you were saying we are speaking early there you're getting right back and training already. Starting with a decent turn today starting this week. And then what's what's necessary down the road we have a ton going. Yet so. You know obviously decompress took some time off after the wedding and then we didn't have anything until. Just couple weeks ago we started our cancer we're telling her training camp. Now I'm home for another four weeks before we get ready for her she believes tournament. Which is between Germany France and England with a big lots dreary scenes yeah so yeah just. Kind of accident swing at things. Traveling teams that tells planes you know eating ged marvelous things. Seating good we're here with good muscles island. We're here to talk nutrition first and foremost and what we have here and we have some likely keep her witches. I think they're they're actually pretty get a in the future item but we were saying any pitcher. They're getting he better. Yes I eating. I I must say eating. Is a huge part of my training. Not not. You know from the beginning of my career. To ninety eating. You know very important but it isn't. This history because it's got lots of vitamins in the event of indecent iron vitamin C. To provide product which is great too because obviously I travel a lot and getting sick. But you know just over all eating is. You know really really really important I can definitely tell difference how does come across as you guys connect. So this was he has his you know post World Cup. And streets that's my agent and candy and this partnership which has been it's been great. On the issue with them and you have to enjoyed it I mean engineered products hidden from big believer in. Stuff that on the part of you know this is really kind of speaks volumes to my career and life. And I. This another honor to write this there's so many things on here it's crazy. Obama played U member and co chair of the president's council and some sports what does that entail and what an honor that that's. Careens in there getting Douglas and that's amazing. Some big time names yet truly an honor. They were betting me for this actually they wanted to get it. Jump started obviously with. You know termed coming in and President Obama leaving him. So I don't had to get that in an interview yes slick it. The other thing they're gonna now at the end I think that's and it is that. Yeah okay. Yeah it was it was pretty hard core and you know as it is is also means being company it. So many amazing names and im a big believer in sports nutrition and taking care of you know your your lifestyle and a positive way so it's a pretty cool thing I think there's. The median mayor something they hold this you know annual thing and you know so being part of that which will be very. Michelle exiting the fitness her big you know push through eight years did you interact with them and I know you've you've met him before. The World Cup and things like that. How is that went. Getting to kind of collaborate with people that amazing individuals like that. Yeah I mean I must say at into the White House three times. You know I think fortuyn's actually so after who. No fairy ferry day after the Olympics each Olympics I was part of obviously not this test when I took I think ago but now I would still whining and even that we can win. But our team went after the World Cup win and it was just RT which was which is cool we are. You see any newsroom all of a circle and President Obama. Came by and said. Shook everybody's hand which was which is really cool alien voices that India should. It's very tall it's Holland and thin in person. Haven't had much interaction with dish dollar. You know the kids are anything but you know raises great experience to be able to. To go there and beat Florida. Also. And so we you know we talk nutrition we talked you training. What is a day in your life flight because. I talk to athletes. Staff curry. Allison Felix. I'm always amazed and I'm not just saying this and Florida and uniting at a plodding through tens of weak and I think a big deal for me. I think I've accomplished something after fifty minutes what is a Ding your life like when things are just in full motion you're doing. Everything that you're doing. Well it's it's hard to. Give like construction date today because it is so she has yet it's different when I'm with my team it's different home training it's. Different went down you know coming off of an offseason and then I'm picking up the training again so. You know it say right about now. You're sort of training twice today morning I usually do my running work out. I'll do another little upper body section from the evaluate staff. This evening I'm going to be playing with some voice. What shall be you know fun so play for an hour and I'll do some. Some upper body work and then and with an episode tonight for example again at all and so does this I just kind of with a four times that you're doing. Pretty much when you're going to run how long do you rough for. It just depends yesterday it along and my long rans range from forty minutes to an hour show yesterday to fifty minute rant and eat because you have to keep happy the insurance that's a big part of my training. We were talking earlier you know off camera about. Herman back to you dude do you have to but just as you as you kind of pitcher Craig goes along deal with injuries and things like that to kind of protect your body and then also change appeared to do things as any you do that. That people wouldn't. Think that you did and zucker clerk. Yet you know I'm obviously you're getting all there in terms of soccer still very I'm telling me they this thing at all and a but in the end in soccer terms you know being 34 and supplying is a little old so playing very very well. Feel like I'm in my pea cap which is which is good thing in age but. Yeah I mean it it it does are independently he went out doing my long runs east to do them just. Go on the road in but after time you know that does Wear on you so for example are kind of adjust now I'm just gonna run on grass only these three years just didn't. Keep the knees is little better shape. But I feel good and you know don't really acted just too much. I would say the off season and united did you send some boxing. Wheels kind of some good offseason training. And that you manages. Keep it simple I mean and I'm pretty Smart with my injuries mine do get injured. I take my time come back. People may. Get in no way in which has come back knowing that these dips violent act out so let's and it's important ink and advice and medical devices what's gone on sound trio to care. And I mean this is such pertinent topic right now and I can't give specifics. On like to see BA only that but. In your in your profession and the woman are so good and you're so good. We're still not there with equal pay yes we're getting there are I think we're do you think we stand. Overall a that in the climate to as far as just. Gender equality at this point. Yeah I think it's in a word we're gonna have to continue to buddy as women I think forever you know which. Is it a bad thing you know anything worthwhile life he you have to fight for and I think you know we. Just want to close the gap and I think in all areas in politics. He did CEOs of companies. Think whoever's best fit for the job. You know should should get the job and should get paid well. Now with our team. You know equal pay I think there's a little bit of miss interpretation that he. We want equal treatment I think maybe equal treatment is is probably the right word. Security or find you guys like coach mostly ask you know is mentally they get chartered planes that fly business class seats. We find me the economy class. We want to play on you know on grass surfaces doctor. Yes same per Diem and seeing wind bonuses so that things I think. You know we eat we want to work with are tired tired employee obviously. You know with yes after being a federation. We want to just get what's fair and think that that's. You know kind of a testament to what this team's done the kind of push on we gotta make things better and will get their entire picture. Without being specific people worry that there could be as strict on earth that in. Multi sports fans have seen it before and it's it's unfortunate but again you have to do what you think is right. I mean I think it's. Kudos to mean I think anything's possible at this point. But you know I'm confident that rule will get the point. You know where what we like he and yeah may just take some time which that's kind of how things go with negotiations Diane you know we'll get there and play. And good. And without into political which talked about a little bit about Obama and everything. We have big march of this past week and that's unavoidable. And it's great to see people get together and and in a peaceful way. Did you march and also. What what do you what your thoughts on that with the incoming administration and I mean a lot of people are very concerned and it's you know that it's a worthwhile concern. Yes. You know let's be quite honest have been thinking at the whole time and it's there there. Just didn't it might show is. Watching catching up on it punishes. Which England's. This is us not just wondering favorite you pilots understand is that the new wrinkle filler. A little bit outside two years yet but no mean it was fascinating. The march. You know we are obviously keep him so. Can be a part of that. Yes pretty crazy town on can rally together I think you know I think if we we often collectively. Put our heads together and do what's best for the country I think ultimately that's kind of the best. Method to go about things Diana yeah I mean. Brennan atop mount. Things did none that I outlook that that's you far whatever happens. Hopefully. Everybody just. Makes Americans. Good again good yeah yeah angry again. Dog and these I I know you have to go with him but you talked a little bit about. Your time that you're catching up and shows. What does he do when you're traveling with sleep with your down. Not usually just for carrying. Its. You know watching and obviously watching shows getting massages. It's it's kind of funny in the life of an athlete people think it's as climbers thing to travel the world. Spent a lot of time on the field obviously that's there. Obvious one but we also spent a lot of time. This arrogance. I'm hanging out and doing union. Doing some some teen bonding stuff every now and again. Meetings and it's really about it eating a lot of meals. As a team bond preventive. No we didn't. Recently ensuing did this this break out near have been delayed a breakout room type thing really great it's like yeah yeah yes we did that once which is I was really was awesome quote. Who is who's good at getting other men who wasn't who kind of you know I was actually on the team that. Was in the hardest group. And Sweeney. Was the first one instance to break out in record time not to press. Have faith in him if. And then analyzed that was it it is what else to get going I think I think I think. Book that was just converted into it children's version and no one just yet it's that the adult version baton. And kind of followed by and a young readers edition which it's pretty much seen content. Obviously for younger younger readers. Would you let keep reading and you have obviously many stories that tell them into it. To continued to. Print more discipline that. Yeah I mean thankfully I didn't have to actually read the book myself I had the good of course of course. But it's it's a lot of worse. Wouldn't be opposed to kind of having you know the book number two not tell their eyewitness. But it was. It was inspiring it is it is graces to kind of get everything in my book. When nobody was watching. Because I think it's it's a book fair all different. Texas people all walks of life you don't have to be soccer fan or sportsmen in. You can kind of apply that here life in the thinking in the obstacles and had to face so do this him was really is getting. Well as any other kind of medium or anything else you what to do when the word over it is so it's not soccer. Yes focusing on soccer in I mean obviously and a strategists hang up the Goodson and sick myself but when you do mean there's things that you know I do camps and clinics and still want to stay involved that the team somehow ventures you know hopefully next three to four years of peace and other opportunities that arise in you know. Post retirement I'd obviously like to start hammering so and a full time gig. But yes some planes spray now. Great you're looking back it up reluctance and more time after time that happened is that good buddies yet we applies the other. The amazing. Vegas are joining us. For Carlo it micro than it's been a pleasure.

