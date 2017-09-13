-
Now Playing: Chelsea Williams performs 'Lonely Girl'
-
Now Playing: Switchfoot talks latest album and life on tour
-
Now Playing: Country artist Kerri Leigh performs 'My Kind of Crazy'
-
Now Playing: Hip-hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild wants fans to 'Feel the Real'
-
Now Playing: Woman's hilarious rant about her 'fantasy team'
-
Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch' with Chelsea Williams
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda honored with 2017 Freedom Award
-
Now Playing: Caitriona Balfe sings a Gaelic mermaid song that will stay in your head all day
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer to make late-night TV debut on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: NBA star Russell Westbrook says he still calls his mom for fashion advice
-
Now Playing: 5 things to know about Caitriona Balfe and 'Outlander'
-
Now Playing: Yolanda Hadid speaks out about her 'invisible' struggle with Lyme disease
-
Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John reveals she used marijuana to ease cancer pains
-
Now Playing: Body painting artist from Beyonce's visual album 'Lemonade' chats about his work and shares a live demonstration
-
Now Playing: US Open champ Sloane Stephens is still 'shocked' by her big win
-
Now Playing: Prince Charles sets royal record
-
Now Playing: 'I was told I would never live past 30': T-Boz opens up about her battle with sickle-cell disease
-
Now Playing: Maria Sharapova describes US Open return as 'incredible moment'
-
Now Playing: Sinead O'Connor opens up about her mental illness: 'I love my family. I don't blame them'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 14, 1982: Grace Kelly dies at 53