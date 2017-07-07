Transcript for 'Live From the Couch' with country artist Kerri Leigh and guitarist Craig Wilson

Hey guys I'm in about here live in New York happy Friday all welcome back for a another edition of live from the couch we are excited to have. With the fabulously talented Cary leahey joins us here in stadium it today and Mary lot think you know congratulations to you by the what you are our first official repeat performers and live from the couch. You know I feel very special. And you a plaque pumping at this point I'll just take the title we'll take that and we you as always your partner in crime aircraft and thanks for being here or think you extra added. Like everything anchor and a lot lower here a lot it happen. Your album the king was not yet out by it was about a year ago you were here yeah it has come out what have been kept me up but it's an exciting just because it takes so much time and efforts. And money. That put into it so breast or at least and it's a big big accomplishment and I were just. You know excited ever likes the music and to keep writing music and gets more songs out. You'll soon what have you been dating since they've been touring performing yep and it leaves. While I've been selling CDs and shipping them everywhere my post office absolutely hates me the audit seriously you again with a million packages off. Well we've been sending out CD is Amman on Spotify now and iTunes and apple music. We have it all up on there and then to spending shows to promote the album and we're getting ready to record soon here again to get its and that is yeah. On that Tommy about touring and performing at an arc responding to its green it shows are fun all of our fans Vermont or just. There and fund for out or not they might have some beverages. And prince singing and dance scene and I have someone that Richard and and a bit. Yeah not pretty cool people known your gear next year songs and you can actually be like. Saying and I know that that's an accomplishment. We have people think back to you that things that you wrote that you metro together. Yeah it's so humbling it's honestly like. It's important from hiring nuclear excellent people now an onion just like. Back. Turn its currency to do it he could he'd. Occasionally there are there any. Who have not crying today but you are gonna think some songs or tell me what we're going to hear earth we're gonna start with one of our first songs that we released. And that economic people now and it's caught my country easy and it's just about you know I ever Allen does different things in their life like I could never be a doctor. I would pass out. It just adds to my sisters say they can never. You know go on stage sets just kind of after you know do what you do and just be happy to winning his patterns different and that's the beauty of life. Are really taken. He events of pearl boom just did today. Let's and is grooms news on land and in his pain. Broken bones and broken home as he closed on Friday night came at me. Okay DG yeah. He filled once. Ten that you see. Think mass. It ahead. No dating page and a new town every. Asleep there's only have a phone once it went and give back. That's Sydney Games eight. Hey he's. Tilting one don't. And. Day in day. Get a. That's an advantage of that easy. GAAP to be. And meet Sunday. Exhibit Nazi in he added him to paying. So a judge Jack they now. And then. And. Now me. I am praying and then not. Between towns. Now they. Then smack cannon that he is me. Matt Buchanan hey he's seen. Yeah I'm happy cared cracked well off and thank you you. Eleventh accurately Aer X. You have and that it all means little TK health care act has a lot of story. Neil people need no. Sometimes. I mean we'd go off of experiences and knives or friends' lives I have people a time you like. Write about me in my nominee he and I yeah I mean some ice on their glee lean. About yeah people on there like that was my song I'm like yeah Iran and remind. Own programming. I mean we've we've definitely Taylor Swift a couple people. Back in my single days. And not in all. Being married I've written songs about that too and so that's special one. Hasn't liked that's nice. My doing at this. How does that change how you inform your story right we'll sometimes Craig is like can we stop writing love songs on your happy lately of active and very. And I am now every parent and heartbreak actually leads to very good very yeah definitely does but not you know you. Friends. You know or circumstances and record my. I. It's a bit of its reading eager and very small brightly and and you talked about the influence your Korean parents and there at musical had yet you Patsy Cline announced that it. Where you based now and and I basically taking it well I went. From that town or until light just wrenches at my heart strings like Merrill haggard and just like such. Instruments and all country I love and their voices that love but then I got into. Should I explain and Reba McEntire. Martina McBride faith Dixie Chicks. So that involves more pop country. And then now than UH I love you know. Carrie Underwood Miranda Lambert those girls are such great influences me so we just kind of like. Colonel over all music but for my silence fairy like rock pop. Countries that kind of taken bits from everywhere what outside of country if you listened Q anything people would be surprised. To learn is on cared if I love letting gay and attacked you and I love to hinting today where does that come alive well my husband is Dominican OK and then had a lot of girlfriends when I lived in Washington Heights and there from the heights and they all teach me how to dance. And he met in Washington Heights to and I. Wake up to the music unlike. Any in studied dance scene immediately and that's pilot started love mean that music as well. That any of that making its way into the studio now we can see some about it future needs to her I recently and then now art songs sound like an EDM songs or like. Not that this country and emailed. I think we'll see. You know and say we'll see I'm at. His. Aunt Doris what irony here at health about the so this is one of the songs that has always been near and dear to Craig and I. It's called heaven only knows and it's just a cry for help because there's some crazy stuff going on in the world today and it's just like. Just kind of a prayer. A cracked or how. And it's always been one of my favorites that Weaver and actually. They are being alive from the Catholic and don't care. Yeah. Hits and helps them we any. This feast day means end huts that didn't move. And soon went. Do. Some man. Down all new then. In the end pulled it steamy day. Long. Show me you've got to hand this. Was planned a huge. City mean. Hit. Owning. That this isn't fair doesn't song way. His client gets things come and let the always today that disease today. And GE. Did him land a thank you. Down on man movies. At you. Season. Thinking he may. And he lives. I mean I'm town yeah. How fans like you. And well won't it. Com. Carl. I don't home run movies. Where. It goes in Miami and none. He went much. And I mean. And. Live from the Catholic Carrey the and your songwriting partner guitarist Craig wealth and I want to know about this partnership then did I think I talk as he's being you're looking at each other your checking in many candidates clearly a real partnership here had a few. First come to work together. Jamison. Pick I'd sponsorship of yeah yes show and we had a friend that's that you know you're singer songwriter he's a singer songwriter edged mean silent count. Mac Cragg and we just instantly like. Well he was like on other blonde country singer yet whenever. I pray that it on the night at the same thing I thought a lot of things are good but then after I saw him play outlet only he's gray and songs are amazing in. Austin packets are and then for some reason we're out with a bunch artists that night in the house that OK let's go around circle. And beverages and car at a bar and if that pace saying and I saying something he's like. Well she actually sings. And then you doubted that you richer. Yet we'll link. I don't think that. I mean there's so many people as you know guitar player writer that you hear that everybody's like yeah I sink. Everybody says that share in elegantly get out okay but you know it's a different level immediate professionally it's a little different things like okay whatever. And we're sitting around a table she said in a bunch of friends or some on the radio forget hurt. Played at the bar. And every start singing a little bit she opened her mouth nose like hell out. Didn't you really seeing now like for recently so yeah accidentally so then he started dragging together in. Why Terry women. Into writing session the next day trick that we weren't Jerry keen. And I said okay you want to write tomorrow morning. Kind 10 AM and he's like okay and heat in those areas I walk up that morning. And house like they're ready to write and then from there we just can't gently just clicked like it was good chemistry and now he's like and lean relate brother and sister and it's scary when the patent that work who comes up with the ideas it's truly collaborative but the it's different all the time like sometimes they'll have. Like a guitar lick. Or personality and mere X or sometimes outrunning him let Melanie in mere X and just it isn't my idea. That's that's an idea and yeah. Or an idea and we just can't. Go ground upn. Go with his idea clicks past events and truly art yeah yeah. And fun fact asking about. It's no I was freaking you almost had a completely different high you know we're in very talented. Yeah positioned us point our point guard might act as our coach OK I have two older sisters that both went on past while scholarships yeah yeah yeah. You're supposed to be your path that you don't play you right but I would sing the National Anthem where every game. And everywhere it went that like assisting. And I was overjoyed to saying the aunt them. I'm saying he and now what was your game where you like scrappy where you can play care what I was I was little hustler. Com three game was gay and cat my dad forced us to learn left and right which I'm. We fought him. I'm sorry to implement it and let me yes and he has bass players make Angola that the continent. You know I'm do you watch it you do mess that I'm still I'm still a fan love March Madness that's my thing that. I miss it and retirement try to shooter anomaly. Does it. You use. It you know if you don't the what do you do water Laxman you're not performing where it day in writing. What we're doing. And are. I carry it another there are a lot of to work out. OK so we can't weary at lake athletic performance Jen and released then. I just feel strong exiles it's like try out alternate work out transit you one go to UK they programs that we just go when. Our our and they tell you what to do it here. Doing box jumps and spiteful person. Cleans and that lifts and here the bar. And every bar and then a barn. I'm I'm village that's plan out what exactly. Innocent you don't. This is angry relationships are before you exactly which it let people know they can find you to not just on social media we had carry the music accurately music website is carrying the official dot com. And actually in competition now for Nash next you can go on national found 947 and vote for you and your performing it in these aren't. At Rockwood music hall stage to 7 o'clock. And now to this believe it or you don't think Carrie Lee. Who. AA has agreed to seat pay. You who and it was only. You don't. And and then turn bad that these men and only you loan demand. And I'm still. Move today and if you win millions hit a panacea that is. Yeah act can bend. Isn't TV is over what has happened paint sometime. Ahead. And huge jump. The gun. Hammer and you won't get. No. It mean that all manner and journal. Cousins. In. The messages that you don't mean to sweet gig here that alone may. Back it won't do. Pounding the. Welcome man the only win. Only mom. Yeah. You loaned you. And it. Well hey. You don't.

