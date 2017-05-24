'Live From the Couch': Foxtrax

More
Foxtrax is "Live From the Couch" performing songs from their new EP, "The Cabin."
19:08 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Live From the Couch': Foxtrax

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47617409,"title":"'Live From the Couch': Foxtrax","duration":"19:08","description":"Foxtrax is \"Live From the Couch\" performing songs from their new EP, \"The Cabin.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/live-couch-foxtrax-47617409","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.