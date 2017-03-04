'Live from the couch': La'Porsha Renae's empowering message to her fans

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz sits down with the singer to talk about her debut album, "Already All Ready."
4:37 | 04/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Live from the couch': La'Porsha Renae's empowering message to her fans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46553949,"title":"'Live from the couch': La'Porsha Renae's empowering message to her fans","duration":"4:37","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz sits down with the singer to talk about her debut album, \"Already All Ready.\" ","url":"/Entertainment/video/live-couch-laporsha-renaes-empowering-message-fans-46553949","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.