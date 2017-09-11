Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women

The comedian has been accused by several women of crossing the line.
0:23 | 11/09/17

Transcript for Louis CK accused of sexual misconduct by 5 women
Five women are accusing comedian Louis CK of sexual misconduct this according to a story published late this afternoon by the New York Times. The women say CK either perform a sex act in front of them or asked if he could do so. A publicist told the New York Times that the comedian would not respond to that report. Tonight's New York premiere of CK's controversial new film I love you daddy has been canceled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

