Transcript for Luis Fonsi's first job and 4 other things to know about the 'Despacito' singer

OK so are things about me number one is my first job was. At d.'s new. Number two. I am license skydive. Ferrying. I have recorded. Nine albums and she's singing for. Twenty years and now are full our. I a music degree from. This Jay university. Grocer Leno. And number five. I went to high school. And saying. And not cappella music group. Boyfriend whit. Joey Fatone from N sync.

