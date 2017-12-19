Luis Fonsi's first job and 4 other things to know about the 'Despacito' singer

More
Fonsi revealed that he is a licensed skydiver and has a music degree from Florida State University.
0:46 | 12/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Luis Fonsi's first job and 4 other things to know about the 'Despacito' singer
OK so are things about me number one is my first job was. At d.'s new. Number two. I am license skydive. Ferrying. I have recorded. Nine albums and she's singing for. Twenty years and now are full our. I a music degree from. This Jay university. Grocer Leno. And number five. I went to high school. And saying. And not cappella music group. Boyfriend whit. Joey Fatone from N sync.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51873667,"title":"Luis Fonsi's first job and 4 other things to know about the 'Despacito' singer","duration":"0:46","description":"Fonsi revealed that he is a licensed skydiver and has a music degree from Florida State University.","url":"/Entertainment/video/luis-fonsis-job-things-despacito-singer-51873667","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.