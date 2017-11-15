-
Now Playing: Luke Skywalker surprises 'Star Wars' fans at Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Mickey Mouse celebrates his birthday live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with 'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White
-
Now Playing: Blake Shelton named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive
-
Now Playing: Charlie Puth rocks out to his hit 'How Long' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 1st look at 'Frozen' co-stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel's performance together
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige says her 'Mudbound' character 'was already in my DNA'
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson to star in 'What Women Want' remake
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews discusses sexual assault allegations against Hollywood executive
-
Now Playing: Blake Shelton is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige on 'SNL' impersonation of her, 'Mudbound' and more
-
Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade float unveiling
-
Now Playing: Joely Fisher reflects on the loss of her sister Carrie Fisher in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross to host the 2017 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Josh Hutcherson dishes on 'Future Man' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harlem Globetrotter surprises 9-year-old basketball star: 'You got some amazing skills'
-
Now Playing: Victoria Arlen calls 'DWTS' elimination 'devastating'
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 50th birthday with celebrity Mean Tweets
-
Now Playing: Comic releases documentary exploring the problems with 'Simpsons' character Apu
-
Now Playing: Jenifer Lewis on Thanksgiving with Whoopi Goldberg and Liza Minelli, 'Black-ish' and more